OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Free for 12 Months in India Starts Today

OpenAI has launched a limited-time offer for users in India: 12 months of ChatGPT Go free, effective November 4, 2025. The promotion opens advanced features, including GPT-5 access, enhanced image generation, file uploads and analysis, data tools, and custom GPT creation to new users, free-tier accounts, and qualifying existing ChatGPT Go subscribers. To redeem, users must add a payment method (credit card or UPI); no subscription charges will be billed during the 12-month promotional period.

Advertisment

Who’s eligible and key rules

Eligible: Users physically located in India — new sign-ups, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in good standing.

Not eligible immediately: Users on other paid plans (Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise) must cancel those subscriptions and wait until the current billing cycle ends before redeeming.

Payment method required: A credit card, UPI or Apple Pay must be added to enrol; OpenAI will not charge subscription fees during the promotion.

One-time redemption: Each account can claim the promotion once during the promotional window. OpenAI may end the offer at any time.

Quick Guide to redeem ChatGPT Go (Web, Android, iOS)

Web (recommended for immediate access)

Sign up for ChatGPT or log in to an existing free account. Click “Try ChatGPT Go” or go to Settings → Account → Try ChatGPT Go. Add a payment method (credit card or UPI) and complete checkout. The promotional subscription activates immediately and auto-renews monthly at no cost for 12 months.

Android (Google Play)

Download or update the ChatGPT Android app. Tap “Upgrade to Go for Free” or navigate to Settings → Upgrade to Go for Free. Add a payment method and complete checkout; the promotion activates immediately.

iOS (Apple App Store)

App Store availability may follow web/Android rollout. iOS users can redeem via the ChatGPT web flow now and then sign into the iOS app to access Go features once available. App Store subscription rules may require additional steps (see next section).

Important notes for existing subscribers

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers (web/Google Play): OpenAI will automatically extend the next billing date by 12 months if accounts remain in good standing. No action required.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers (App Store): Apple’s platform rules mean these users must cancel their App Store subscription, wait until the current billing period ends, and then resubscribe during the promotional window (via the App Store when available or via web/Google Play).

Mid-cycle charges: If your billing cycle is already in progress when the promotion launches, you will be charged for that cycle; the 12-month free period begins from the next billing date.

What ChatGPT Go includes

GPT-5 access for advanced chat and reasoning.

Advanced image generation with higher usage allowances.

File uploads and analysis for documents, PDFs, and spreadsheets.

Advanced data analysis tools , including Python for exploratory work.

Longer memory retention and larger context windows for more personalised conversations.

Projects for organising work and task tracking.

Custom GPTs — create and edit personalised AI tools tailored to specific workflows.

Advertisment

Usage limits remain subject to system conditions; OpenAI may adjust limits to ensure stable performance for the wider user base.

Considerations to Keep in Mind

Service limits: What exact usage caps will apply to GPT-5 and image generation under system pressure?

Enterprise impact: How will this offer affect small businesses already using ChatGPT for customer support or automation workflows?

What to Expect After 12 Months

At the end of the promotional period, OpenAI will automatically charge the user’s payment method on file at the standard ChatGPT Go rate unless the user cancels before the promotion ends. Users who cancel during the promotion will lose access at the end of their current 30-day billing cycle and cannot redeem the same offer again on that account.

For Indian users, from students and freelance creators to product teams and data analysts, the promotion removes the short-term cost barrier to experiment with GPT-5, generate images for prototypes, analyse datasets with Python, and build custom GPTs for domain workflows. Organisations can trial advanced features for internal pilots; creators can scale experimentation in content and image workflows; developers can test integrations that rely on larger context windows.

However, product teams should treat this as a time-bound opportunity: evaluate usage patterns, export critical outputs, and plan for post-promotion costs if continued access is required.