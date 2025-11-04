Delhivery Logs 103.6M Shipments in October, Marking Back-to-Back Peaks

Delhivery, India’s fully integrated logistics provider, said October 2025 delivered another festival-level stress test for its network — and one it cleared at scale. The company provided a set of metrics from Phase 2 of the Festive Season 2025 that underline the spike in consumer and merchant activity and point to how logistics operators are coping with peak demand.

The Figures

103.6 million+ shipments managed during October 2025 (company headline figure).

managed during October 2025 (company headline figure). 107.4 million+ e-commerce and freight shipments processed through Delhivery’s transportation network during the same period.

processed through Delhivery’s transportation network during the same period. Single-day dispatch peak: 7.2 million shipments in one day.

7.2 million shipments in one day. Clients hitting records: 18,121 customers achieved single-day volume records.

18,121 customers achieved single-day volume records. Gross merchandise value (GMV) handled: ₹19,187.4 Crore+.

₹19,187.4 Crore+. Speed and reach: Deliveries spanned up to 4,085 km (Thiruvananthapuram to Tezu). The network delivered 29.57 million packages within 48 hours and 13.59 million within 24 hours. A delivered package in Bengaluru was completed in 2 minutes — an outlier that illustrates last-mile agility in some urban pockets.

Taken together, these metrics sketch a logistics operation running at peak capacity while maintaining a mix of speed and geographic breadth.

Sahil Barua, co-founder and CEO of Delhivery, said:

Last month I thought we'd hit a record that it would take us at least a few months to get to again.' In a first for us, Phase 2 festive volumes turned out to be higher than Phase 1 this year. Reaching 100 million orders once, last month, was an incredible high. To have done it a second time – through the festivities, through the holidays and through the rains – has turned out to be the most pleasant of challenges.

Super stoked to share that October was our second consecutive month with over 100 million transportation orders. From marketplace merchants to D2C brands to SMEs, over 18000 clients shipped their highest volumes through our network this October.

To all of our clients, we deeply value the trust you place in us and are grateful for your business and support. From every one of the 100,000+ people who make up our team, thank you!

For marketplace sellers, D2C brands, and SMEs, high-volume nights and weekends translate to both opportunity and pressure. The PR highlights how many customers reached new single-day highs — a sign that demand aggregation is working in sellers’ favour. Rapid 24–48 hour delivery counts suggest that, for a substantial share of shipments, consumers still receive goods within acceptable windows even during peaks; that’s a competitive advantage for merchants selling time-sensitive or personalised products.

A 2-minute delivery in Bengaluru is exceptional and serves as a humanised anecdote: it shows what’s possible in a dense urban zone where routing, availability, and local coordination align. But outliers like that also underscore variability — for most shipments, predictable multi-hour to multi-day windows remain the realistic baseline.

Operational takeaways

Scale + variability: Handling 100M+ monthly orders twice in a row requires elastic capacity across sorting, linehaul, and last mile. The numbers imply sizeable temporary uplifts in labour, vehicle allocation, and hub throughput. Geographic complexity: Deliveries spanning 4,085 km highlight the pressure on long-haul operations — balancing speed and cost when shipments travel across vastly different terrains and network densities. Client mix matters: The performance for marketplace merchants vs. D2C vs. SME segments can differ — while marketplaces can smooth volumes, D2C and SMEs often have concentrated spikes tied to promotions or launches. The recorded client-level peaks suggest Delhivery’s network supported varied business patterns. Service consistency vs. standout moments: Fastest-ever deliveries make headlines and illustrate potential; the operational challenge is converting sporadic excellence into consistent service norms across the country.

For enterprises and startups that depend on logistics as part of their customer promise, Delhivery’s October metrics are a reminder: logistics networks can scale dramatically for short periods, but businesses must design for both the upside (higher conversion during festivals) and the complexity (routing variability, cost spikes, reverse logistics). Operators that can transparently translate capacity into predictable outcomes will win repeat seller and buyer trust.