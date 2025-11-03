Blue Cloud Softech Bags USD 9.63 M Defense Cybersecurity Deal with Axiom Vortex

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, a Hyderabad-based AI and cybersecurity company, has secured a USD 9.63 million contract with Axiom Vortex Inc, a US-based Defense technology firm, to deliver next-generation cybersecurity solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

The multi-country engagement focuses on deploying Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and AI-Agentic Perimeter Security systems tailored for Defense-grade networks.

Strengthening Global Defense Cybersecurity

Under the agreement, Blue Cloud will integrate its Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform with Axiom Vortex’s military-grade cryptographic technologies to build an end-to-end cybersecurity framework designed for critical Defense infrastructures.

Axiom Vortex, known for its cryptographic systems used in Defense and aerospace, has selected Blue Cloud to design and deploy layered security architectures covering IT, OT, and network Defense.

Inside the Deployment

The OT platform developed by Blue Cloud combines EDR, NDR, and XDR capabilities with AI-based Agentic Perimeter Defense for proactive, autonomous threat response. A key differentiator is the digital twin simulation model — a virtual replica of the client’s Defense infrastructure — that enables real-time vulnerability assessments across command systems, weapon interfaces, and secure communications.

The deployment, valued at over USD 9 million, will span multiple defense contractor sites in Africa and the Middle East over the next 15 months.

The collaboration marks a step forward in securing Defense operations against hybrid and kinetic cyber threats. The integrated systems are expected to improve situational awareness, operational resilience, and real-time threat mitigation for national Defense clients.

Advertisment

“This contract with Axiom Vortex Inc. signifies a bold leap in BCSSL’s mission to redefine cybersecurity in the Defense domain. By combining our AI-agentic OT security innovation with Axiom’s proven cryptographic expertise, we are delivering integrated, intelligent, and resilient Defense security systems tailored for high-stakes environments. Our vision is to empower Defense establishments with real-time adaptive cybersecurity frameworks that not only safeguard strategic operations but also anticipate and mitigate threats before they materialise. This partnership reaffirms BCSSL’s commitment to delivering cost-effective, world-class, and mission-ready cybersecurity solutions that can transform the security landscape for our global Defense clients.” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited.

As governments and Defense contractors strengthen digital and operational resilience, partnerships like this underscore India’s growing role in developing AI-driven cybersecurity for high-stakes global sectors.