OpenAI’s $500B Stargate Project May Land in India, Talks with Reliance

The ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, is having initial discussions with Indian data centre leaders - Reliance Industries, Sify Technologies, Yotta Data Services, E2E Networks, and CtrlS Datacenters to bring its ambitious $500 billion Stargate supercomputing project to India. The Indian government is urging OpenAI to invest a large proportion of the Stargate budget in India and to keep Indian user data in India. As per reports, “The government has told OpenAI that they should invest at least a few billion out of the $500 billion project in India.”

Reliance Takes Centre Stage

Reliance Industries is becoming a competitor in this race. Construction of the largest data centre in the world is already underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat, positioning the company well to meet the huge computing requirements of OpenAI. Discussions are centered on capacity, continuous power, and cooling facilities—all of which are crucial to meeting the hyperscale needs of the Stargate project.

India is becoming one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets — and the government wants a bigger role in its AI infrastructure story. Officials are asking OpenAI to store and process Indian data locally, following the lead of Microsoft, Google, Meta, and AWS, which already operate large-scale data centres in the country.

“India is becoming a key market for OpenAI and also has potential to become a large revenue generator, so the company should invest a large percentage of the $500 billion Stargate project in India,” as per the report.

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, recently called India the second biggest market of the company after the US and added that it could be the largest market in the near future due to its incredibly rapid growth.

To reinforce its India play, OpenAI is:

• Established its first office in New Delhi.

• Recruiting locally for leadership and sales positions.

• Introduction of India-friendly pricing of ChatGPT subscriptions.

Altman added, “We are especially focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make AI work great for India, (making) it more affordable for people across the country.”

Inside Stargate: The $500B Supercomputing Bet

Stargate is a joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX, a $500 billion venture, that was launched in January 2025, funded by Masayoshi Son as chairman. The project is set to construct the largest AI infrastructure in the world within four years, which opens next-gen AI training, inference, and scale.

Advertisment

In India, Stargate is not merely a form of investment, but it is also a strategic platform to be a global center of AI infrastructure and innovation.

Hurdles Ahead

However, it will not be simple to scale Stargate in India. The nation already represents a minor portion of the world's AI computing capacity, and the requirements of OpenAI are enormous:

• 135,000 Nvidia B100 Blackwell GPUs

• One point three megawatts of continuous power.

• State-of-the-art cooling technology to support hyperscale.

There is an infrastructure gap as the current non-AI data centre capacity in India is below 1 GW. The partners, access to GPUs, and policy support are some of the things that the experts believe will help make Stargate a reality here.

Analytical Insight:

The Stargate ambitions of OpenAI represent a game changer to the AI ecosystem in India. Over the years, India has been a consumer of the world's AI products, but this is the moment when the situation may change, and the country will turn into a key enabler of AI infrastructure to the global community.

The Jamnagar hyperscale data centre of Reliance can turn into the epicentre of this change, drawing billions of foreign investments and forming an AI-enabled backbone to national and global innovation. But the success depends on a few important factors:

Policy Clarity: India should complete regulations on AI, data localisation, and importing GPUs to draw OpenAI engagement.

Advertisment

Partnerships: The collaboration of OpenAI with hyperscale players and government agencies will be the key to fulfilling the computing needs.

Talent & Training: As the developer ecosystem in India explodes, Stargate has the potential to open thousands of AI-first engineering roles should the mindset shift towards AI creation, not consumption.

This will not be merely about data centres; it will be about reshaping the global AI power structure in the world as we know it. India possesses the size, the skills, and the energy to become the heart of AI innovation.

Advertisment

If OpenAI moves forward, India may turn into the Asian center of Stargate, with billions of investments and enhanced AI research and training, as well as enhancing the sovereign Indian AI capabilities. As Reliance, Sify, Yotta, and Google Cloud already make large bets on hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure, the introduction of OpenAI could rewrite the Indian AI roadmap and position the nation as the epicenter of the global AI power contest.