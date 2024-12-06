Myntra Debuts 30-Minute Apparel Delivery to Lead Quick-Commerce Trend

Myntra has entered India's quick-commerce race, promising 30-minute deliveries for fashion and lifestyle products with its new service, M-Now.

M-Now, a quick-commerce project launched by Myntra on Thursday, promises to deliver clothing, cosmetics, and lifestyle accessories in as little as 30 minutes. With this introduction, Myntra becomes one of the first significant e-commerce companies in the world to expand fashion-related rapid commerce.

Transforming Fashion E-Commerce

Retailers across India are adapting to evolving consumer demands for faster deliveries, traditionally dominated by grocery and essential services. Myntra’s M-Now offers an impressive portfolio of over 10,000 styles, featuring renowned brands like Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and Fossil. The company plans to expand this range to 100,000 styles in the coming months.

“Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look. As enablers, we are truly grateful for Myntra’s strong association with leading brands across the globe, which are at the front and center of catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of the country,” said Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra.

Strategic Rollout in Indian Cities

Currently live in Bengaluru, M-Now will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and other metro cities in the coming months. The service leverages Myntra's robust supply chain infrastructure, enabling last-mile delivery efficiencies, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Myntra conducted pilot tests in recent months and reported a strong customer response. The quick-commerce service capitalizes on the increasing adoption of rapid delivery models in India, which, according to Morgan Stanley, is projected to grow into a $42 billion market by 2030.

In addition to mainstream labels, M-Now also offers products from luxury brands like Estée Lauder, Huda Beauty, Forest Essentials, Armani Exchange, and Casio. This curated mix appeals to aspirational shoppers looking for convenience without compromising quality or brand prestige.

As consumer expectations rise, e-commerce giants are reshaping logistics to ensure deliveries within minutes. Myntra's entry into the quick-commerce space exemplifies this trend, demonstrating how technology and supply chain innovation can redefine traditional shopping experiences.

By introducing M-Now, Myntra isn’t just delivering fashion quickly—it’s setting a new industry standard.

