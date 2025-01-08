Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said he would step down after nine years in office. In a statement announcing his resignation on Jan. 6, 2025, Trudeau said that he had faced “internal challenges” and declining support from the public, as well as what he called a “breakdown of trust” with the voters. He will stay on as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party until a replacement is selected. This transition prompts many questions, about Canada’s political future, the Liberal Party’s leadership, and the next federal election.

Advertisment

Will Trudeau Step Down Right Away?

No. Trudeau will remain prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party until the party chooses his successor. In countries like Australia, a change of leadership can happen within hours, but in Canada, a formal leadership convention would likely need several months of organizing.

When Is the Next Election?

Advertisment

A federal election is not just around the corner. Trudeau also said Parliament, which was expected to convene again on Jan. 27, would be prorogued until March 24. This delay pushes back any possible no-confidence motions led by opposition parties, effectively eliminating the chance of an election taking place before May 2025.

If the Liberal government can withstand the opposition onslaught, the election will most likely go ahead as planned, in late October.

How Might the Liberals Be Removed from Power Before October?

Advertisment

The opposition could try to remove the Liberals by:

1. Confidence Votes: A no-confidence motion could take place during discussions on spending or the yearly budget, possibly in late March or April.

2. Opposition Unity: If all opposition parties come together on a no-confidence motion, the government could collapse, resulting in a new election.

Advertisment

Nonetheless, the government manages much of the parliamentary schedule, providing some ability to postpone important votes.

Some of the Problems for the Liberal Party in the Process of Succession to New Leaders

The Liberal Party has a short time to pick a new leader. This could also mean that the party may take a long time and still have to go into the next election with Trudeau as its leader, a situation that many in the party are keen to avoid. In the past, leadership contests have taken about five to eight months, for example, but the Liberals have plans of shortening this time to enable a quick change of leadership.

Advertisment

Potential Candidates to Succeed Trudeau: Potential Candidates to Succeed Trudeau:

Several high-profile Liberal figures are expected to vie for the leadership: Several high-profile Liberal figures are expected to vie for the leadership:

• Anita Anand: The current Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Anand has been a vocal champion for change in the Canadian Armed Forces and is considered as a leading candidate. • Anita Anand: The current Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Anand has been a vocal champion for change in the Canadian Armed Forces and is considered as a leading candidate.

Advertisment

• Francois-Philippe Champagne: Minister of Innovation, he is also renowned for his excellent communication skills. • Francois-Philippe Champagne: Innovation Minister known for his diplomatic acumen.

• Melanie Joly: The foreign minister with most of his experience on the international level. • Melanie Joly: Foreign Minister with significant experience on the international stage.

• Chrystia Freeland: She has worked as the finance minister before and is known to have good knowledge of economic policies. • Chrystia Freeland: Former finance minister with a good track in the economy.

Advertisment

• Mark Carney: He was the governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England but in this case, he has to win a parliamentary seat to be in a position to lead. • Mark Carney: Former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, however, he has to gain a seat in parliament first.

Could Trudeau Be Forced Out?

In theory, it is possible for the Governor General, Mary Simon, to dismiss Trudeau. But this is highly unlikely to happen unless the Parliament loses confidence in Trudeau and such a scenario is highly unlikely given the current situation.

How has the Liberal Party been falsely accused? Although opinion polls suggest the Liberal party will face a difficult path, resigning could mean reducing the scale of potential losses in elections. It is now up to the party to balance a fast and effective leadership race against resurgent Tory and other opposition forces. However, it remains formidable. The Liberal Party's leadership challenge and ability to maintain its position in Canada's political uncertainty will be closely monitored.

Also Read: