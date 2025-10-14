Google To Build World’s Largest AI & Data Centre Hub In Visakhapatnam

The global chief of Google Cloud announced the construction of what the company calls its biggest AI and data centre hub outside of the United States: a multi-gigawatt, $15 billion project in Visakhapatnam also housing a Google subsea cable landing. It was announced together with a memorandum of understanding with the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Thomas Kurien Unveils Google Cloud’s $15 Billion AI Hub

Google Cloud Global CEO Thomas Kurien unveiled plans for a gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam. According to the company’s statement shared with this report, the project “represents a capital investment of $15 billion over the next five years and will scale to multiple gigawatts.” Kurien framed the facility as a flagship AI centre within Google’s global network across 12 countries.

He said, “We're very pleased to announce a new gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam – the largest AI hub we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the United States.”

Beyond compute capacity, Google Cloud plans to land subsea cable infrastructure in Visakhapatnam and integrate it into its global subsea network. As Kurien emphasised, “We are not just bringing AI technology but also building digital infrastructure through our subsea cable and network connectivity hub.”

Andhra Pradesh Government Partners With Google Cloud

The announcement was formalised through an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh state government. Speaking at the signing, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said this was “a very auspicious and happy day” and thanked national and state leaders.

Strategic Importance Of Google Cloud AI And Data Centre Hub

The proposal is a mixture of two strategic points, such as large-scale AI compute and international connectivity. In practice, that means:

AI Training and Services Capacity: A multi-gigawatt campus will have the capacity to support high-density GPU/accelerator clusters and the power, cooling, and networking systems required to support large-scale AI model training and inference workloads of enterprises and cloud customers.

Connection and Latency: connection by a subsea cable landing at Visakhapatnam would place the city in the region as a connectivity place. In the case of enterprise customers, cloud services, content delivery, and cross-border flows of data can be improved significantly by lower latency and increased bandwidth.

Economic and Ecosystem Impact: On top of capital money, large cloud campuses generally spur local supply chains (construction, power, skilled operations), collaboration with local businesses, and the creation of AI-centred startups and services taking advantage of infrastructure around them.

While the announcement provides strategic contours rather than an operational roadmap, the combination of scale and connectivity typically unlocks use cases such as:

Large-scale model training for enterprise AI and generative AI providers.

Cloud-native services (data analytics, ML platform services) for domestic and regional businesses.

Improved performance for latency-sensitive industries (financial services, gaming, live media).

Opportunities for hyperscalers and local partners to co-develop industry-specific AI solutions.

Modi Backs Google’s AI Push In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of Google’s first AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, calling it a “multi-faceted investment” that aligns with India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

“It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology,” Modi said in a post on X, highlighting the project’s gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure and its role in advancing “AI for All.” He added that the initiative will help deliver cutting-edge tools to citizens, boost India’s digital economy, and strengthen the country’s position as a global technology leader.

Adding to the announcement’s scale, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, confirmed that Adani will partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam.

In a post on X, Adani wrote: “A monumental day for India! Adani is proud to partner with @Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus – in Visakhapatnam – engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence.”

He added that the facility will “house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference”, aiming to “create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors — from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance.”

Adani further emphasised the long-term vision of this collaboration: “We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s data infrastructure roadmap, positioning Visakhapatnam as a central hub for AI development, energy innovation, and cloud capacity expansion.

Sundar Pichai Confirms Vision For India’s First Google AI Hub

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared details of the development on X, calling it a landmark moment for India’s AI ecosystem. “Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development,” Pichai posted.

He added that the hub will “combine gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.” Through this initiative, Google aims to bring its “industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

This interaction between Google and India’s leadership underscores the national significance of the project, aligning with India’s vision to become a global hub for AI innovation and digital infrastructure.

Risks, Questions, and Diverse Perspectives

A project of this size raises a set of practical and policy questions that stakeholders will watch closely:

Land, Power, and Supply Chains: Gigawatt-sized deployments demand long-term power contracts and hardened supply chains of special hardware. The way these resources are to be secured is yet to be described.

Gigawatt-sized deployments demand long-term power contracts and hardened supply chains of special hardware. The way these resources are to be secured is yet to be described. Regulatory and Data Governance: Cross-border subsea connectivity and data residency or transfer regulations may necessitate the need to carefully plan compliance by both cloud providers and clients.

Cross-border subsea connectivity and data residency or transfer regulations may necessitate the need to carefully plan compliance by both cloud providers and clients. Local Workforce Readiness: The investment will be translated to economic opportunity in the local economy based on the development of skills and the supply of technical and operating talent.

The investment will be translated to economic opportunity in the local economy based on the development of skills and the supply of technical and operating talent. Competitive Dynamics: A flagship hub has the power to alter the regional cloud market dynamics; regional cloud providers, data center operators, and other hyperscalers might react to the stimulus by investing or partnering.

Since this narrative is based on the information that the company and government statement present, the next things that will be the subject of monitoring as the various parties transition between MoU and execution are more operational specifics, in the form of timelines, precise site footprint, S1, S2, and S3 power sourcing plans, and agreements with local suppliers.