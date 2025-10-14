UPI Meets AI: ChatGPT Pilots Seamless UPI Shopping In India

OpenAI, in partnership with Bigbasket and leading payment banks, pilots UPI-powered in-chat shopping in India, streamlining grocery orders with AI-driven payments.

OpenAI has rolled out a pilot in India that marries ChatGPT’s conversational smarts with UPI payments, making it possible to buy groceries from Bigbasket directly within the chatbot. The initiative taps the National Payments Corporation of India and fintech operator Razorpay, with Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank among the banking partners testing secure, AI-guided transactions.

How The Pilot Works: Shopping, Payments, And Support, All In-Chat

In this new model, shoppers simply type their needs into ChatGPT. The chatbot reviews Bigbasket’s inventory, suggests options, manages order confirmations, and processes payment via UPI—without the user ever leaving the interface. Real-time order tracking and instant cancellation give customers extra peace of mind.

Preeti Jain, Head of Product & Design, Bigbasket, says, “Integrating our shopping experience with ChatGPT and UPI payments marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital commerce in India. We are empowering customers with a shopping journey that is truly seamless, including intuitive product discovery, secure payments, and near-instant delivery, all inside a simple conversation.”

The collaboration reflects the growing trend of intertwining conversational AI with commerce and banking, aiming to create hyper-convenient shopping journeys. With leading payments banks in the loop, the pilot underscores how fintech, e-commerce, and generative AI can collectively elevate India’s quick commerce experience.

For many users—especially in a country as mobile-first as India—such integrations could redefine expectations of speed, support, and simplicity in digital shopping. Customer success stories and rapid retail adoption will be closely watched as the pilot unfolds, with industry eyes on how deeply AI can shape commerce in daily life.