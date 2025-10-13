Gemini’s Nano Banana Boosts Google AI Mode And Lens Creativity Tools

Gemini’s Nano Banana, Google’s AI image generation model, is being integrated into Google Search’s AI Mode and Google Lens, introducing creative image capabilities and interface upgrades. The new AI Mode in Search replaces suggested prompt carousels with a plus icon that reveals creative options, including generating images from scratch or uploading photos for AI-powered edits. Users can download or share these AI-created images, which bear a subtle Gemini watermark.
AI-Powered Visual Creativity Within Reach
This rollout dedicates a new “Create Images” feature in the Search AI Mode, marked by a banana emoji, inviting users to describe images they want AI to generate or enhance. This addition complements Google Lens’s new Create tab, designed for image generation and editing, which opens the front camera for selfies with instant AI transformation options.
Lens Updates Focus on User Interaction and Image Filters
Google Lens enhancements include repositioned text labels, allowing additional filters to display side-by-side, and the addition of a Create tab on the shutter button. This tab directs users through a creative process involving photo capture and AI interaction, providing a new way to engage with the camera and AI together.
Market Impact And User Experience
Google’s integration of Gemini’s Nano Banana into its flagship products marks a significant escalation in making AI-powered image creation part of mainstream search and visual exploration tools. While the feature was not immediately visible during independent verification efforts, the announced updates signal Google’s ongoing push to enrich user engagement in AI creativity.
Google has also expanded its AI-driven conversational search feature, Search Live, in India, delivering voice-enabled, context-aware interactions, further embedding Gemini AI into the user experience.
This move advances Google's strategy of blending generative AI models with core products, inviting users to co-create and personalise digital content with ease, while underpinning Google's leadership in AI innovation.