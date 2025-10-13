Mappls Emerges as Swadeshi Challenger to Google Maps, Says Sridhar Vembu

Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu publicly praised MapMyIndia’s navigation app Mappls on X, calling it “very nice” and saying it reflects “decades of R&D, much longer than Google Maps.” The endorsement follows a public demonstration by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who highlighted Mappls’ 3D navigation and shop-level mapping features. MapMyIndia says the app has crossed 35 million downloads and is positioning itself as a homegrown alternative for mapping and location services in India.

Vembu Praises Mappls’ R&D Depth

Vembu reshared the minister’s post on Oct. 12 and extended best wishes to MapMyIndia’s team. What he says, especially the analogy to Google Maps, is part of a larger story in India about the construction of domestic digital infrastructure. The remark is notable coming from a founder known for his technical focus and for advocating indigenous technology stacks.

Minister Demonstrates 3D Navigation and Shop-Level Mapping



On Oct. 11, Minister Vaishnaw posted a video showing Mappls in use from his car, pointing out the app’s 3D view of overbridges and underpasses and its ability to show precise locations of shops or venues in multi-level buildings. He described the app as offering “good features” and encouraged citizens to try it. The demonstration is an indication that the government is interested in encouraging the development of digital products produced locally that have the potential to help in the development of infrastructures among the people.

The minister also revealed plans for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MapMyIndia to integrate the app’s GIS capabilities into the Indian Railways network. Officials say such integration could support asset mapping, last-mile navigation around stations, and improved passenger information systems. For a mass transit system with complex geography and multi-level stations, shop-level mapping and accurate 3D modelling could improve both operations and commuter experience.

Swadeshi Push

MapMyIndia has packaged Mappls as based on MapMyIndia developed mapping technology and boasts of such features as Junction View, door-level navigation, live traffic signal timers, safety and speed alerts, Toll estimates, Mappls PIN, DigiPIN and regional language support. The focus on a Swadeshi digital ecosystem by the company and the hashtag OperationSwadeshi links product promotion to the policy talk on data self-sufficiency and local alternatives to international marketplaces.

Adoption, Limitations, and What to Watch

The fact that Mappls has 35M+ downloads shows that users are interested in using it, but large-scale use by the government and businesses imposes operational costs.The most important questions to consider by planners and CIOs are the frequency of updates to high-frequency urban maps, precision at a shop-level level of granularity, authorised access and privacy of commercial listings, and compatibility with transit feeds. The ability to compete with well-established providers of world maps will be determined by the continued map quality, domestic alliances, and integration with business like the proposed Railways MoU.



The cross-endorsement by one of the biggest tech pioneers, a ministerial demonstration, and a proposed government MoU are more than just a navigation story; they’re a story of national competence in mapping, local data infrastructure, and how India strikes the right balance between local innovation and international platforms. Provided that MapMyIndia manages to provide a stable quality of maps and business-level integrations, Mappls may serve as both a viable backup to public infrastructure and navigation among consumers.