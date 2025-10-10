WhatsApp to Allow Users to Secure Usernames Before Public Rollout

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to reserve their desired usernames ahead of the official rollout. This early reservation system aims to give users the ability to secure their preferred identifiers before the feature becomes publicly available—eliminating the rush and competition for popular names at launch.

The development was first reported by WABetaInfo, based on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.28.12.

The upcoming username feature aligns with WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance privacy by reducing reliance on phone numbers for contact identification. The system reportedly integrates a matching key mechanism designed to decouple user identity from their mobile number—offering a more private and flexible communication experience.

Phased Rollout and Early Access

The username reservation process is expected to roll out in phases, allowing users to secure their desired names during an early-access period. Those who reserve their usernames early will automatically retain them when the full username system launches.

This phased deployment will enable WhatsApp to monitor technical performance, gauge user demand, and ensure system stability before expanding the rollout. It will also help prevent confusion, misuse, or disputes over popular usernames during the initial phase.

Technical and Policy Requirements

Based on insights from the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.17.10.70, several naming conventions and restrictions have been defined to maintain a structured and secure system:

Allowed characters: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods (.), and underscores (_).

Format restrictions: Usernames cannot start or end with a period, nor can they contain consecutive periods.

Domain limits: Usernames cannot start with “www.” or end with “.com”, “.net”, or other domain suffixes to avoid confusion with web links.

Length: Usernames must be between 3 and 30 characters (subject to change).

Uniqueness: Each username must be unique and cannot duplicate existing ones from a user’s contacts or others on the platform.

Advertisment

WhatsApp also cautions users against impersonating others through usernames—a safeguard to minimise fraud, impersonation, and identity-related risks.

Redefining Privacy and Digital Identity

By decoupling user identity from phone numbers, WhatsApp’s upcoming username system marks a significant step toward enhanced privacy and user control. This feature signals a broader shift in the platform’s evolution—one that prioritises digital autonomy and identity protection, already common in other messaging ecosystems.

Although still in testing, this update underscores WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to create a more secure, user-driven communication platform where individuals have greater command over how they connect and are identified online.