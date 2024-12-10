Flipkart Expands Quick Commerce Operations with 'Minutes' Service

Flipkart is ramping up its quick commerce efforts under the brand 'Minutes,' aiming to cater to the growing demand for faster deliveries in India's rapidly expanding e-commerce sector. Currently piloting in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR, the service is set to compete with established platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, all of which dominate the quick commerce space.

Walmart-owned Flipkart is responding to an evolving consumer landscape where demand for speedy deliveries is skyrocketing. The quick commerce market, valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to USD 40 billion by 2030, according to a report by Datum Intelligence.

"Customer centricity is critical for us. Customers are increasingly seeking faster deliveries in cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. We are piloting this service, and already live in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi," said Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, in an interview with PTI.

Although Kumar did not specify a timeline for expanding the service to additional cities, he pointed out the untapped potential of India's e-commerce market, which is currently valued at USD 70 billion. Despite this impressive figure, online shopping accounts for just 7 percent of the country's total retail market.

"We believe that this will grow significantly as the retail sector in India grows as a whole. Industry numbers suggest that by 2028, e-commerce will account for around 12 percent of India's retail market," Kumar added.

To cater to a diverse consumer base, Flipkart has localized its app to support major Indian languages, making it more accessible to rural and semi-urban consumers who may not be fluent in English.

Kumar emphasized that Flipkart's growth is largely driven by small and micro-sellers, including artisans and nano-entrepreneurs. "For example, in the fashion category, which is our largest category on the marketplace, we see significant contributions from small and micro-sellers. These businesses, often run by artisans and MSMEs, are playing a crucial role in driving the growth of digital commerce on our platform," he said.

Currently, Flipkart hosts around 14-15 lakh sellers, with the majority being small businesses. The company has also employed over 3,00,000 individuals within its supply chain and continues to work on bringing underserved communities into the digital commerce ecosystem.

