Ensuring Privacy in a Connected World: Data Privacy Day 2025 Insights

Modern data security requirements have become critical because the digital environment is expanding continuously. The 2025 Data Privacy Day demonstrates that privacy protection and security maintenance remain crucial priorities while artificial intelligence and Internet of things and cloud services rule modern technology.
Why Data Privacy Day Matters
Data Privacy Day occurs every year on January 28th to promote understanding of personal data protection's importance. Data Privacy Day prompts both businesses and individuals to protect their sensitive personal data and their corporate information as well as financial specifics.
A Brief History of Data Privacy Day
The origins of Data Privacy Day derive from Data Protection Day which the Council of Europe inaugurated on April 26, 2006. On January 28, 1981, the world's first international data privacy treaty Convention 108 became official. The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) keeps Data Privacy Day relevant by steering the campaign to match current privacy obstacles.
The Resolution for Privacy
The U.S. Congress passed a resolution in 2014 that established January 28 as an official "National Data Privacy Day." This enactment both recognizes data privacy importance and urges people and companies to implement methods for protecting confidential data.
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Challenges
Email communication, though popular, are often targeted by cybercriminals due to the sensitive information it contains. Ensuring robust protection for emails is essential to prevent misuse and protect privacy.
In India, the situation is especially concerning. According to a 2024 report, India ranks as the second most targeted country for cyberattacks, with 95 entities falling victim to data breaches last year alone. The government has introduced various initiatives, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA), which aims to protect Indian citizens' data across both national and international borders.
India's Legal Efforts to Protect Privacy
India is advancing its efforts to secure personal data with the Personal Data Protection Bill (2019), which controls how data is collected, stored, and processed. Although still under development, it distinguishes three categories of data—Personal, Sensitive Personal, and Critical Personal Data—each with specific guidelines for handling. The upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Rules of 2025 are expected to strengthen citizens' rights by ensuring robust data protection.
As we mark Data Privacy Day 2025, the collective focus is on securing digital interactions and building a future where personal data is protected, and privacy is prioritized.
The world's experts say we must independently govern data assets, build strong privacy policies, and develop security-minded cultures to defend our essential digital information. Technology leaders present their beliefs on strengthening digital protection systems as well as their commitment to securing digital environments for all users.
Varun Babbar, MD India, Qlik
“Agentic AI can transform productivity by handling complex tasks independently and adapting to feedback, but its responsible use is essential – making data privacy crucial for building trust. AI’s effectiveness depends on the quality of its data, making strong governance and data quality vital. Responsible data handling doesn’t just build trust—it unlocks AI’s full potential.
Bill Draper - Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Virtusa
“As we mark Data Privacy Day 2025, we recognize the power of data and the responsibility that comes with it. In today’s fast-paced business environment, organizations must go beyond merely storing data, extract the actionable insights that drive innovation, keeping Privacy principles at its core. At Virtusa, our ‘Engineering First’ approach combines the right technologies with organizational readiness, empowering businesses to optimize data consumption and derive actionable insights. A strong data strategy goes beyond selecting the right platform—it nurtures a data-centric culture that prioritizes privacy, security, and sustainable growth. Together, we can harness the power of data, build trust and enable sustainable growth in an increasingly data-driven world.”
Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software
Subhalakshmi Ganapathy, Senior Chief IT and Security Evangelist at ManageEngine
Jay Swamidass, Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Rakuten SixthSense
“Today, when technology is moving a mile a minute, data privacy isn’t just a compliance tick box but a moral obligation. Data Privacy Week prompts us to pause and take stock of how well we handle data, how secure our systems are, and whether we are making decisions that respect the rights of both individuals and organisations. The only sure-fire way for businesses to succeed is to fully understand if we are doing enough to protect the data entrusted to us and to lead with integrity.
Privacy isn’t an upshot of chance. It comes from putting in the effort to create strong systems, holding ourselves accountable, and fostering a culture where privacy matters to everyone, at every level.
To simply put, privacy is the trust that people place in us. Every piece of data represents a person, and when someone shares their information with us, they’re putting their trust in our hands. At Rakuten SixthSense, we take that responsibility seriously.
It takes recommitting to the basics: transparency, security, and respect. Not just this week, but every day and in everything we do. Because when we protect the people behind the data, we don’t just earn their trust, we keep it.”
Ripu Bajwa, Director of Sales and General Manager of Data Protection and Unstructured Data Solutions at Dell Technologies India
“Protecting data from malicious actors is more critical than ever in the AI age. AI can generate advanced ransomware, malware, and deepfake attacks, with threats like data poisoning, ransomware, privacy breaches, and social engineering becoming more common. As businesses rely more on data tools, the risk of sensitive information exposure increases, especially when AI systems depend on this data. A Dell Technologies report found that 45% of Indian businesses lack adequate security for generative AI.
To stay ahead, companies need a robust cyber resiliency strategy, protecting AI training data, models, and configurations. Modern workloads like Kubernetes volumes and PostgreSQL also require safeguarding. The Dell Solution for AI Data Protection ensures the security and recoverability of data driving AI workloads, providing performance, efficiency, and scalability. Data Privacy Day serves as a reminder to prioritize personal information protection in an AI-driven world, adopt better data practices, and mitigate risks to ensure digital security.”
