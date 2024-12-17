CRED Revolutionizes Digital Payments by Open-Sourcing Propeller

CRED has taken a monumental step in redefining digital payment experiences by open-sourcing its real-time communication platform, Propeller. This move invites organizations and developers worldwide to integrate and innovate with Propeller, enabling seamless interaction between mobile applications and backend services.
Propeller has significantly elevated the digital journey for CRED members, achieving:
-
95% Faster UPI Payment Updates: Transactions now update almost instantaneously, offering unmatched speed and reliability.
-
Real-Time Rewards: Members receive immediate updates on cashback, CRED coin balances, and rewards.
-
Optimized Backend Performance: By reducing server load, Propeller ensures a smoother and more efficient app experience.
Key Benefits for CRED Members
-
Instant Payment Confidence
Members receive real-time confirmations for:
-
Bill payments
-
UPI transfers
-
Reward redemptions
Eliminating the anxiety of transaction delays, Propeller provides instant visibility and assurance.
-
-
Seamless Rewards Experience
Members benefit from:
-
Instant cashback credits
-
Real-time prize confirmations in CRED Win
-
Immediate updates during special events and sales
-
-
Reduced Transaction Friction
Propeller minimizes wait times during payments, ensuring:
-
Faster bill payments
-
Instant notifications for failed transactions with clear reasons
-
Real-time tracking of rewards
-
Enhanced gameplay experiences in CRED Win
-
The Technology Behind Propeller
Propeller leverages the gRPC protocol to revolutionize transaction communications. Unlike traditional systems that rely on repetitive server queries, Propeller enables bi-directional streaming for instant data push notifications. This architecture eliminates delays, reduces server strain, and delivers unparalleled speed. "We built Propeller initially to optimize UPI payment flows, where every millisecond matters," explained Swamy Seetharaman at CRED. "The traditional polling approach would have meant we were either overwhelming our servers with requests or making users wait unnecessarily. Our new architecture, built on gRPC bi-directional streaming, has enabled transaction status updates to happen almost instantaneously, which is crucial for members who have come to expect frictionless experiences from CRED."
Driving Innovation Through Open Source
By releasing Propeller to the public, CRED joins the global ranks of tech pioneers dedicated to fostering innovation. This open-source initiative underlines CRED’s commitment to advancing India’s digital infrastructure and empowering the broader technology community.
Propeller’s open-source availability not only highlights CRED’s technological leadership but also sets a new standard for real-time communication in digital payments. With this initiative, CRED paves the way for faster, more reliable, and anxiety-free digital transactions for everyone.
