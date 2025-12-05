Cloudflare Outage Briefly Disrupts Zerodha, Groww, Global Web Services

A brief Cloudflare outage triggered connectivity failures across major Indian trading platforms, including Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww, interrupting logins, order placements, and market data access during active trading hours. APIs and backend systems depending on Cloudflare struggled to connect, leading to delays and user complaints online.

Platforms confirmed that they continued monitoring for any residual glitches even after services resumed.

Second Major Incident in Weeks

This outage comes less than a month after another disruption temporarily impacted a large number of global platforms.

In that incident, multiple unrelated services, including X, ChatGPT, and Letterboxd, faced loading problems, highlighting Cloudflare’s central role in web performance, security, and traffic management.

While speculation around cyberattacks often surfaces, Cloudflare leadership has clarified that past incidents were caused by technical changes rather than malicious activity.

Outage Impacts Wider Internet Ecosystem

The downtime wasn’t limited to capital markets. Services dependent on Cloudflare infrastructure, including fintech apps, global websites, and online tools, reported intermittent access issues.

Users flagged problems on platforms such as:

Claude (AI chatbot)

Perplexity

MakeMyTrip

Canva

Zoom

Shopify

Valorant

LinkedIn

DownDetector

For several services, the disruption lasted only minutes before stabilising.

Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved



Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/gvDqEtCtWJ — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 5, 2025

The global cloudfare outage that impacted brokers across the industry now seems to be resolved. Further updates will be posted here. — Upstox (@upstox) December 5, 2025

We are currently experiencing technical issues due to a global outage at Cloudflare. This is impacting multiple apps and services worldwide.



We are monitoring the situation closely and will update you the moment services are restored. Thank you for your patience. — Groww (@_groww) December 5, 2025

Cloudflare Says Services Restored

Cloudflare’s official status page confirmed recovery, noting that the incident caused request failures for some users.

The company deployed a fix at 09:12 UTC (2:42 PM IST), about 16 minutes after the disruption first began at 08:56 UTC (2:26 PM IST). Systems are currently under observation to ensure a complete return to normal operations.

Cloudflare operates a significant share of the internet’s infrastructure layer. It functions as a network bridge between users and web servers handling:

Content delivery

Security layers

Traffic reliability

Protection against heavy load and attacks

Even short disruptions can therefore cascade into widespread downtime across multiple regions.