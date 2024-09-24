Cashfree Payments Names Nitin Pulyani Head of Product Amid Growth News

Cashfree Payments has appointed Nitin Pulyani as the Head of Product and Senior Vice President. This appointment is a part of the company's aggressive growth and expansion strategy, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Strategic Appointment to Drive Growth

Nitin Pulyani steps into this pivotal role with a mandate to drive product innovation and shape strategic initiatives at Cashfree Payments. He will be responsible for overseeing product development, pushing the envelope on innovation, and ensuring the delivery of top-tier solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of businesses in India and beyond.

Leadership Remarks on Nitin Pulyani's Role

Commenting on the significance of this appointment, Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashfree Payments, stated, “Nitin’s extensive experience as a seasoned product leader and his innovative approach will significantly bolster our capability to deliver industry-leading products and solutions. I am confident that with him on board, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our sector. Welcome aboard, Nitin!”

Nitin Pulyani: A Proven Fintech Leader

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Cashfree Payments, Nitin Pulyani remarked, “Since its inception, Cashfree Payments has been dedicated to addressing the payment needs of Indian businesses. As the digital economy in India continues to expand, I see immense potential to leverage Cashfree’s extensive research and innovation in the fintech sector to drive growth and scalability for businesses. I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of growth at Cashfree Payments.”

Pulyani brings over two decades of rich experience in the fintech industry, having held key roles in product vision and strategy at notable firms such as PhonePe and Jupiter. His track record includes developing innovative product strategies, driving revenue growth, and building high-performing teams in fast-paced environments at companies like Ola, NeoGrowth, and TaxiForSure. An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Pulyani holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi.

Recent Leadership Expansions at Cashfree Payments

Nitin's appointment follows the recent hiring of Harsh Gupta as Chief Revenue Officer, marking a series of strategic additions to Cashfree Payments' leadership. These moves are timely, as the company seeks to bolster its team to meet ambitious growth and market expansion objectives.

Cashfree Payments: A Market Leader in Digital Solutions

As India’s leading payment service provider, Cashfree Payments processes over USD 80 billion in transactions annually and serves more than 600,000 businesses with its comprehensive digital payment solutions. The company is redefining the landscape of digital payments, verification, and payouts through its innovative technology-driven offerings. Additionally, Cashfree Payments is broadening its footprint in the UAE region through its partnership with Telr.

