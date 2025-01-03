Blinkit Starts 10-Minute Emergency Ambulance Service in Gurgaon

Gurgaon residents now have access to a game-changing service from Blinkit—a 10-minute ambulance delivery to their doorstep. This innovative initiative, unveiled by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, marks a significant step toward addressing the challenges of quick and reliable emergency medical transport in urban areas.

A First-of-Its-Kind Emergency Service

"We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities," Dhindsa announced in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that the first five ambulances would start operating in Gurgaon, with plans to expand the service to other regions.

Through the Blinkit app, users can now book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance equipped with essential life-saving gear such as oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, stretchers, monitors, and emergency medicines. Each ambulance is staffed with a trained paramedic and an assistant alongside the driver.

Here is the full post:

While the exact cost of the service hasn’t been disclosed, Dhindsa emphasized that “profit is not a goal” for this initiative. He assured users that the service would remain affordable while Blinkit invests in making it sustainable in the long term.

Blinkit’s Week of Innovations

This marks the second major service launch by Blinkit this week. The company recently introduced a large-order delivery fleet featuring electric vehicles designed for handling bulk deliveries like electronics and party supplies. Currently operational in Delhi and Gurgaon, this service is also set to roll out in other cities soon.

Blinkit's ambulance initiative is a step forward in combining technology and logistics to solve real-world problems, setting a new benchmark for emergency services in India.

