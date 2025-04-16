92% of Indian Dev Leaders Say AI Agents Are as Vital as Dev Tools

Salesforce, the AI CRM major, has released its latest 'State of IT Survey', revealing that 92% of software development leaders in India believe AI agents will become as essential to app development as traditional software tools. The global study of more than 2,000 software development leaders, including 100 in India, highlights near-unanimous enthusiasm about agentic AI.
Software development leaders in India are rapidly embracing AI agents, viewing them as essential tools for the next era of development. Agentic AI allows developers to move beyond routine tasks like writing code and debugging, enabling them to focus on more strategic, high-impact work. With AI agents increasingly supported by low-code/no-code tools, development is becoming faster, simpler, and more inclusive—regardless of coding expertise.
Key Insights from the Survey
AI Agents Are Poised to Revolutionize Development:
-
100% of teams in India use or plan to use AI for code generation
-
91% expect to use AI agents within two years
-
92% believe AI agents will be as essential as traditional tools
Developers Want More Resources to Build AI Agents:
-
85% say their infrastructure needs upgrades to support AI agents
-
40% report testing processes are not fully ready
-
89% say AI knowledge will soon be a baseline skill, yet 51% feel underprepared
-
84% have introduced employee training on AI
Agentic AI is Transforming the Developer Experience: Developers are now expected to take on more strategic roles—overseeing AI, editing AI-generated code, and architecting complex systems—rather than just writing code.
Low-Code/No-Code Tools Drive Productivity:
-
79% of development teams already use low-code/no-code tools
-
84% say these tools democratize AI development
-
81% believe they help scale AI development
Arun Parameswaran, EVP & MD, Salesforce - South Asia, noted, “AI agents are not just another tool — they represent a fundamental shift in how software is imagined, built, and optimized. The fact that 92% of software development leaders in India see agentic AI as essential speaks volumes about where the industry is headed. Developers are evolving into orchestrators of intelligent systems. India is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, and at Salesforce, we’re committed to enabling that future.”
Survey Methodology
Data is sourced from a software development leader segment of a double-anonymous survey of IT decision-makers conducted from December 24, 2024 through February 3, 2025. Respondents represent Australia, Belgium, Brazil. Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Additional data was collected among nearly 250 frontline developers, in partnership with YouGov, in the United States from February 14 through February 21, 2025.
