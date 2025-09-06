13 Best Photo Editing Apps for 2025 (Android & iOS)

With the rise of social media and the growing importance of high-quality visuals, photo editing apps have become essential tools for all photographers. From casual users to professionals, there’s a perfect app for everyone. Let’s take a look at the 13 Best Photo Editing Apps for 2025 that cover every type of user. and see which one suits your needs.

Why You Need a Photo Editing App For 2025

The camera capabilities of smartphones have evolved significantly, but even the best images can benefit from some tweaking. Whether you want to brighten up a selfie, fix exposure issues, or add an artistic flair, photo editing apps make it easy to enhance your images before you share them. Here’s a guide to the Best Photo Editing Apps For 2025 available for every type of user.

Best Photo Editing App List For 2025

PicsArt (Android, iOS) Adobe Lightroom (Android, iOS) Snapseed (Android, iOS) Instagram (Android, iOS) Prisma (Android, iOS) Facetune 2 (Android, iOS) Google Photos (Android, iOS) Pixtica (Android) Pixlr (Android, iOS) TouchRetouch (Android, iOS) VSCO (Android, iOS) Polish (Android, iOS) Polarr (Android, iOS, Web)

1. PicsArt (Android, iOS)

PicsArt remains one of the most popular photo editing apps because it offers a variety of creative options for both beginners and experienced users. With its wide range of filters, stickers, text overlays, and collaging tools, it makes editing fun and engaging. The app’s Remix Chat feature even allows you to collaborate with other users on edits. However, frequent ads can be a downside unless you opt for the premium version.

Key Features:

• Fun and user-friendly interface.

• Filters, stickers, and text overlays.

• Premium version available for more advanced tools.

2. Adobe Lightroom (Android, iOS)

Adobe Lightroom is the go-to app for serious photographers who need advanced tools to edit their photos on the go. It offers professional-grade features such as selective adjustments, color correction, and exposure tools. Lightroom also syncs with Adobe’s Creative Cloud, allowing you to access your entire photo library across devices.

Key Features:

• Advanced editing tools.

• Cloud-based storage for easy syncing.

• Subscription needed for additional features.

3. Snapseed (Android, iOS)

Snapseed is ideal for users looking to enhance their photos with professional editing tools without sacrificing ease of use. Developed by Google, Snapseed offers a variety of filters, including Retrolux, Lens Blur, and Double Exposure. Its unique Stacks feature allows you to make nondestructive edits, so you can adjust your changes at any time.

Key Features:

• Nondestructive editing.

• Advanced filters and tools.

• Free to use with no premium version.

4. Instagram (Android, iOS)

Instagram is more than just a photo-sharing app; its built-in editing features are perfect for quick tweaks before posting your photos. While the editing tools are simple, Instagram allows users to add filters, adjust brightness, and contrast with ease. Its main appeal, however, lies in its social sharing capabilities, making it a favorite for influencers and content creators.

Key Features:

• Easy sharing on multiple platforms.

• Simple editing tools.

• Popular with social media influencers.

5. Prisma (Android, iOS)

Prisma takes photo editing to another level by turning your images into artwork. The app uses AI to apply filters that mimic the styles of famous painters such as Van Gogh and Picasso. While some filters are free, unlocking the entire collection requires a subscription.

Key Features:

• Artistic filters inspired by famous artists.

• AI-powered image transformation.

• Premium subscription unlocks more filters.

6. Facetune 2 (Android, iOS)

Facetune 2 remains the top choice for users who want to perfect their selfies or portrait photos. With tools that can smooth skin, whiten teeth, and even reshape facial features, this app gives you full control over how your photos look. However, the best features are locked behind a premium paywall.

Key Features:

• Advanced retouching tools for portraits.

• Real-time editing features.

• Premium version offers more tools.

7. Google Photos (Android, iOS)

Google Photos is the perfect solution for users who prioritize photo storage and organization. While its editing features are basic, the app excels at backing up your photos to the cloud. You can easily access and organize your library across multiple devices.

Key Features:

• Automatic cloud backup.

• Simple editing tools.

• Free up to 15GB; paid plans for more storage.

8. Pixtica (Android)

Pixtica is designed for Android users who want full control over their camera settings along with powerful editing tools. It combines manual camera settings with live filters and editing options like HDR and panorama. Pixtica is great for users looking for a comprehensive solution for both shooting and editing.

Key Features:

• Manual camera settings.

• Live filters and panorama mode.

• Premium version unlocks more features.

9. Pixlr (Android, iOS)

Pixlr is a fun and intuitive app that offers a wide range of filters and effects. It’s perfect for casual photographers who want to add a creative touch to their images without complicated tools. The app is free to use, but a premium subscription offers an ad-free experience and more advanced features.

Key Features:

• Easy-to-use filters and effects.

• Ideal for casual users.

• Premium version removes ads.

10. TouchRetouch (Android, iOS)

TouchRetouch is a specialized app designed for removing unwanted objects from your photos. Whether it’s a stray power line or a photobomber, you can quickly eliminate distractions with just a few taps. While it works best on simple backgrounds, the app is incredibly easy to use.

Key Features:

• Simple object removal tools.

• Great for quick fixes.

• One-time purchase, no subscription required.

11. VSCO (Android, iOS)

VSCO is known for its film-like presets and clean design. It supports raw files, HSL adjustments, split tones, and even video editing. The app also has a creative community with VSCO Spaces, letting users share and collaborate.

Key Features:

Film-look filters and presets

Raw and HSL editing tools

Premium unlocks the full library

Built-in creative community

12. Polish (Android, iOS)

Polish offers Photoshop-style tools with AI-powered art filters. You can mask, retouch, and apply generative art effects easily. While free to use, ads can be intrusive unless you upgrade to Pro.

Key Features:

AI art filters and style transfers

Masking and retouching tools

Pro removes ads and unlocks effects

13. Polarr (Android, iOS, Web)

Polarr provides advanced tools like curves, LUT support, gradients, and overlays. It also has a strong social community where users share custom filters. Subscriptions add weekly new content and unlock Polarr’s video-editing app, 24FPS.

Key Features:

Advanced editing tools with LUT & raw support

Social filter-sharing community

Paid plan unlocks full toolset + video filters

Other Notable Mentions for 2025

Remini (Android, iOS): photo enhancer based on AI to restore old or blurry photos.

Canva (Android, iOS): Awesome photo + graphic editing inside the same app.

Afterlight (Android, iOS): Specializes in exposure, tone, and texture edits.

How to Choose the Right Photo Editing App

The best Photo Editing App for you depends on your needs. Casual users might prefer something like PicsArt or Pixlr for fun and quick edits. If you're more serious about your photography, Adobe Lightroom or Snapseed will give you more control over your edits. Also, consider factors like price, available features, and the app's ease of use before making your decision.

Smartphone vs. Desktop Editing

While mobile apps are convenient and perfect for quick edits, desktop software offers more control and advanced editing options. If you're looking for complex features like layer editing, it’s worth investing in a desktop solution like Adobe Photoshop. Mobile apps are great for on-the-go tweaks, but desktop programs will always have the upper hand when it comes to detailed work.

Conclusion

By 2025, photo editing applications will be more intelligent and full-fledged. These apps provide the pro-level edits in your pocket with AI filters, generative art, and full social media integration. And regardless of whether you are a beginner photographer or the most seasoned photographer, these applications will make your photographs look even better.

FAQs

1. What is the easiest photo editing app for beginners?

PicsArt and Pixlr are both beginner-friendly with simple interfaces.

2. Can I use Adobe Lightroom for free?

Yes, there’s a free version of Adobe Lightroom Mobile, but advanced features require a subscription.

3. Which app is best for professional photographers?

Adobe Lightroom is the top choice for professional photographers due to its advanced tools and cloud storage.

4. What’s the best app for artistic filters?

Prisma and VSCO offer unique, artistic presets and styles.

