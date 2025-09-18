7 Best AI Website Builders for 2025 in India

In the ever-evolving digital world, building a website has become simpler, faster, and more efficient, thanks to AI website builders. These platforms use advanced AI technology to automate many aspects of website creation, from design to content generation, helping you save valuable time. Whether you're an entrepreneur, small business owner, or freelancer, AI website builders can drastically reduce the complexity of creating a professional website.

What is an AI Website Builder?

An AI website builder is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to assist users in creating websites without requiring advanced technical skills. These platforms allow users to build websites by answering a few questions about the site's purpose and layout. AI then generates a functional and aesthetically pleasing website tailored to the user's specifications. The best AI website builders in 2024 are equipped with features like automatic content creation, image selection, and SEO suggestions, all geared towards simplifying the web development process.

Advantages of Using AI for Website Building

Using an AI website builder comes with a range of advantages:

Saves Time: AI builders automate tasks like content generation, template creation, and image selection, significantly speeding up the website creation process.

User-Friendly: You don’t need to be a professional designer or developer to use these tools. AI helps both beginners and seasoned professionals by simplifying the process.

Customisation Options: Despite being automated, most AI website builders offer plenty of customisation tools, so you can create a unique and personalised site.

Cost-Effective: With free plans or low-cost pricing options, AI builders are a budget-friendly solution for those looking to build a professional website quickly.

Here’s a look at the top 5 AI website builders in 2024 that will help you get your site up and running quickly without compromising on quality or creativity.

7 Best AI website builders for 2025 India

Wix: Best AI Website Builder Overall

Advertisment

Wix is often regarded as the top AI website builder in 2024, thanks to its powerful Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) system. With Wix ADI, all you need to do is provide some basic information about your business or website goals, and it will create a fully functional website in minutes. Additionally, Wix offers an AI text generator and AI image creator, giving you the tools you need to fill your site with high-quality content.

Key Features:

AI-powered site design and content generation

Built-in ChatGPT for even more customisation

Alternative layouts and product descriptions generated by AI

Pricing: Starting at $17 per month, with options for ecommerce and business plans.

Hostinger: Best for Logo and Copy Generation

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly AI website builder that also provides logo and copy generation, Hostinger is a fantastic choice. It simplifies the process with an AI assistant that can generate logos, text, and even suggest free images for your site. Hostinger also offers multilingual support, making it a versatile choice for global users.

Key Features:

AI-generated logos and text

Affordable pricing at $2.99 per month

Ideal for small businesses and startups

Shopify: Best for Building an Online Store

For e-commerce businesses, Shopify remains the top choice in 2024. Shopify’s AI-powered tools make setting up and managing an online store easier than ever. Features like Shopify Magic generate product descriptions and blog content automatically, while the Sidekick AI assistant helps with customer support and sales analytics.

Key Features:

AI-generated product descriptions and email marketing tools

Shopify Sidekick for live chat and customer interaction

Advanced e-commerce tools for managing online stores

Pricing: Starts at $29 per month with additional costs for apps and transaction fees.

10Web: Best for Agencies Managing Multiple Websites

Advertisment

If you’re managing multiple websites, 10Web is the AI website builder for you. It provides a suite of AI tools that allow agencies to manage several websites from one dashboard. With AI-powered conversion optimisation and content migration, 10Web is ideal for agencies looking for efficiency and scalability.

Key Features:

AI site builder and content migration

Supports the management of multiple websites

Business-oriented tools like tone adjustment and SEO support

Pricing: Starts at $6 per month, with no free plan available.

GoDaddy: Fastest Setup Time

GoDaddy is known for its simplicity and speed. The GoDaddy AI website builder can create a basic website in less than 30 seconds, making it the fastest on the market. It’s ideal for users who need a functional website quickly and with minimal effort.

Key Features:

Advertisment

Quick setup process in under a minute

AI-powered social media and marketing features

Simple interface suitable for beginners

Pricing: Starts at $9.99 per month, with additional tools for social media management.

Framer: Startup-friendly and focused on design

Framer. Framer is famous for its templates of modern design and visual-first.It enables users to produce smooth, investor-friendly websites with minimum effort. Framer can be used by startups in the fintech, SaaS, and innovative industries to show investors and clients professional and visually appealing websites.Its polished templates can also be used by freelancers in marketing, design, and photography.It can be used by bloggers and creators to develop branded content hubs.

Key Features:

Website generation with text description, and with AI support.

50+ contemporary templates in such industries as SaaS, portfolio, ecommerce, and blogs.

In-place customization and a dynamic layout control.

In-built blogging feature that includes media and embed features.

Mobile, tablet, and desktop previews are all displayed at the same time.

Paid plans include free hosting, including these features: SSL and custom domains.

Price: Free version, paid versions starting at $5/month.

Kleap: The Greatest for Mobile Websites

Advertisment

Kleap specializes in mobile-responsive websites and artificial intelligence copy generation.It develops headlines, frequently asked questions, and landing pages that are mobile-friendly. Kleap can connect with influencers, fitness trainers, and local retailers with mobile-first internet usage in India, who connect with customers through Instagram or WhatsApp.An influencer in the fashion industry, say, can create a one-page display of products, which will also have e-commerce features.It can be used by small businesses in creating responsive websites that are mobile buyer-friendly.

Key Features:

Artificial intelligence (AI) headline/FAQ/product description writer.

Rapidly generate a website just using the company name and description.

40+ mobile-friendly business, sports, health, and design templates.

Simple color, font and animation customization.

Media, forms, social icons, and payment block addition capabilities.

Online shopping capability including the processing of transactions (commissioned).

Pricing: Free plan, paid plans start at $9/month.

How to Choose the Right AI Website Builder for Your Business

Choosing the best AI website builder depends on your specific needs. Consider factors like pricing, ease of use, customisation options, and the type of business or project you’re working on. If you’re building an online store, Shopify is ideal. For quick and simple setups, GoDaddy is a great option. For detailed customisation, Jimdo and Wix offer the best flexibility.

Conclusion

The development of AI web builders is changing the manner in which websites are developed in 2025.It is faster to set up, smarter to create content, and cheaper to design with businesses and individuals alike.It could be a blog, e-commerce, or a professional portfolio, but in any case, these tools would make each process easier.

Wix is still among the leaders with its all-inclusive AI aspects, and Hostinger offers a relatively cheap option to small enterprises and startups.Shopify still suits the e-commerce and the emerging D2C market of India, and 10Web should suit agencies that serve within the range of clients.

GoDaddy is the fastest in the market to create in a flash, Framer works with startups and creators with sleek design, and Kleap serves the Indian mobile-first-minded market with responsive designs.What option is right will depend on your ambitions and budget, yet there is one trend that is evident in the year 2025: AI will be the heart of the creation of professional, personalised, and scalable websites.

FAQs: 7 Best AI website builders in 2025

1. What is the best AI website builder for e-commerce?

Shopify is the best AI website builder for e-commerce. With its AI-driven features like Shopify Magic for product descriptions and the Sidekick assistant for customer support, it simplifies the process of managing an online store.

2. Can AI help improve SEO on my website?

Yes, many AI website builders, like Wix and 10Web, offer SEO tools that help you optimise your website’s content for search engines. These tools can automate tasks such as meta tag creation and keyword suggestions to improve your website’s visibility.

3. How much does an AI website builder cost?

The cost of AI website builders varies. Wix starts at $17 per month, while budget-friendly options like Hostinger offer plans as low as $2.99 per month. Most platforms offer multiple pricing tiers based on the features you need.

4. Do AI website builders provide customer support?

Yes, most AI website builders offer customer support. Some, like Shopify and Wix, provide 24/7 support via live chat or phone, while others, like Hostinger, offer more basic support options.

5. Are AI website builders good for beginners?

AI website builders are designed to be user-friendly, making them a great choice for beginners with little to no coding or design experience. Platforms like Wix and GoDaddy are especially easy to use, with AI handling much of the technical work for you.

6. Do these platforms support Indian businesses?

Absolutely. All listed platforms support Indian domains, payment gateways, and integrations suitable for local businesses.

Also Read: