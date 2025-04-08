DaveAI Raises Pre-Series A Funding Led by IPV & SucSEED Fund

DaveAI, a patented, cutting-edge AI conversation experience cloud, announced a growth investment round led by Inflection Point Ventures and SucSEED Indovation Fund. This round featured a strategic mix of equity and debt, with participation from Soonicorn Ventures, Yes Bank, and Mr. Mohan Kumar, Founder at Crestere Technologies LLP. The funds will be used to develop technology leadership, expand its partner ecosystem, and fast-track global market penetration.

DaveAI Enables Revenue Outcomes

Founded by Sriram P H, Dr. Ananth G, and Ashok in 2016, DaveAI’s platform GRYD aids enterprises in industries such as automobile, BFSI, and retail in personalizing user journeys and driving revenue outcomes. The company’s suite of AI-powered solutions can be integrated across web, mobile, kiosk, or messaging platforms, helping businesses enhance both engagement and conversion. DaveAI’s architecture enables enterprises to create their own foundational enterprise models while remaining independent of vendors and cloud services, thereby adapting to the rapidly evolving generative AI ecosystem.

"DaveAI will use this investment to build its proprietary, domain-specific Small Language Models focused on industries like automobile, aiming for a leadership position in AI software for the sector and scaling into new markets such as North America," said Sriram P H, CEO & Co-Founder, DaveAI.

“To make a major impact in AI from India and the world, we have to invest in fundamental technology and domain expertise. We are on track to make this happen with this pre-Series A investment round,” said Dr. Ananth G, CTO & Co-Founder, DaveAI.

The investment from IPV and SucSEED comes at a time when the demand for generative and conversational AI solutions is accelerating globally.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “Companies today face a common challenge in customer service: delivering personalized and engaging customer interactions at scale. DaveAI is solving this using advanced AI-powered virtual avatars and conversational intelligence to transform engagement across industries. At IPV, we believe in and support their journey to redefine the AI-driven customer engagement market.”

AI Powered Customer Engagement

"DaveAI is transforming the way enterprises engage customers using AI-driven virtual avatars and conversational intelligence, addressing a total addressable market exceeding USD 1 trillion. Their ability to personalize sales experiences and drive tangible revenue outcomes makes them a compelling investment," said Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, SucSEED Indovation Fund. "We have seen them grow over the years through our previous investments. With strong market validation, a scalable SaaS model, and a seasoned founding team, SucSEED sees immense potential in DaveAI's growth trajectory."

DaveAI Founding Team

Over the years, DaveAI has expanded its footprint across India, the Middle East, and North America, delivering cutting-edge conversational AI solutions that redefine digital interactions. With a visionary team, a robust technology foundation, and an expanding market opportunity, DaveAI says, that it is well positioned for the future of AI-powered customer engagement.

