Protectt.ai Secures INR 76 Crore to Advance AI-Driven Mobile Security

Protectt.ai has raised INR 76 crore in its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. This funding will be pivotal in strengthening Protectt.ai’s AI-driven cybersecurity platform, advancing product innovation, and accelerating global expansion.

Key Takeaways:

Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Investment to enhance AI-driven cybersecurity solutions

Expansion planned in the US, Middle East & APAC

Protectt.ai provides an advanced mobile threat defense (MTD) platform, integrating AI and machine learning to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber threats in real time. With cyber threats evolving rapidly, its security solutions ensure zero-trust architecture across mobile ecosystems, safeguarding sensitive transactions and consumer data.

The company is trusted by enterprises across banking, insurance, NBFCs, fintech, stock exchanges, and government agencies to fortify their mobile applications. Protectt.ai currently secures over 300 million smartphones, processes approximately 2 billion mobile app sessions monthly, and prevents 200 million cyber threats & fraud attempts each month.

Regulatory Compliance and Mobile Security at Scale

As a compliance hub for mobile app security, Protectt.ai ensures regulatory adherence to frameworks set by RBI, SEBI, NPCI, and other global regulatory bodies. Its continuous monitoring system enables businesses to align with international security standards, simplifying audits and fortifying mobile app security.

Protectt.ai has witnessed an impressive 2000% revenue growth over the last three years, solidifying its position as a key player in the cybersecurity space. Its award-winning AI-driven security solutions have received multiple industry accolades, including:

DSCI Innovation Box Winner 2023

BW Security Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2023

Banking Frontiers Technoviti 2023

BW Security Innovative Security Product of the Year 2023

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO of Protectt.ai, emphasized the growing need for AI-first mobile security solutions, stating: “With the rapid surge in mobile cyber threats, the need for advanced security solutions has never been greater. Protectt.ai is committed to building cutting-edge AI-powered mobile security solutions that safeguard businesses and consumers alike. This investment will enable us to enhance our technology, scale our operations, and expand into new geographies, reinforcing our position as a leader in mobile app security ensuring hyper growth.”

Vishal Gupta, Partner at Bessemer in India, highlighted the critical importance of cybersecurity, stating:

“Cybersecurity is a core area of focus for us, and Protectt.ai has demonstrated a strong ability to tackle evolving cyber threats through AI-first security solutions. As mobile usage continues to rise, so do threats. Securing digital transactions and applications has become a critical priority across industries. Protectt.ai’s innovative approach, coupled with its rapid growth trajectory, makes it a promising leader in the mobile threat defense space. We are excited to support them in their next phase of expansion.”

With fresh funding, Protectt.ai plans to:

Enhance AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to combat next-gen mobile threats

Expand its global footprint across the US, Middle East, and APAC

Develop new AI-powered fraud detection tools for enterprises

Strengthen its talent pool with cybersecurity specialists and AI experts

As digital transactions and mobile-first economies continue to grow, Protectt.ai’s AI-first approach ensures proactive, real-time, and intelligent security solutions for the next era of mobile cybersecurity.