Swish Club's Funding Drives AI Innovation in IT Devices

Swish Club obtained USD 4.5 million during its Pre-Series A fundraising event to become India's leading sustainable Devices-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. The Pre-Series A funding comprised USD 3.3 million in equity financing and USD 1.2 million in debt financing. The equity investment portion of the funding came from Powerhouse Ventures while Blume Ventures and Founders Fund, Touchstone Ventures and Eternal Capital, and Atrium Ventures also provided support.

The organization brought together Anuj Srivastava of Livspace and Ajit Reddy of Al Jazira Capital alongside Deb Dutt formerly of Goldman Sachs along with Tushar Patel from Goldman Sachs and Jatin Mamtani who worked at Citi Ventures for the funding group. Swish Club brings transformative changes to the Indian tech industry through its DaaS products that introduce India's initial digital marketplace for corporate smartphone and enterprise laptop rentals. The Enterprise Device Rental solution from Swish Club integrates Asset Management Portal (AMP) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) in addition to Antivirus and Device Cleaner programs which help businesses regulate their security framework and device turnover process without requiring large capital investments.

Corporate employees receive the same benefits as automotive car lease programs through Smartphone Leasing for Corporate Employees because their device cost savings reach up to 60% using all the major smartphone brands accessible through custom company store application platforms.

Swish Club develops essential strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) whose national distributors encompass Dell, HP, Samsung, Google, Ingram Micro, and Redington. Everphone and Grover operate within sustainable device management as they join forces to address the fragmented rental market which recently attracted $580M and $2.3B investments.

Swish Club's CEO, Dushyant Sapre, spoke about their recent $4.5M funding, highlighting their unique, cost-effective DaaS platform set for rapid growth and IT simplification.

What was the key factor that set Swish Club apart from other startups in the Device-as-a-Service space, and how does this funding round position the company for the next stage of growth?

We are the first to market in India in the sustainable Device-as-a-Service space. More importantly, we differentiate ourselves as being the only comprehensive all-in-one solution covering both devices and free bundled core security and compliance software (cross-platform device management, asset management, anti-virus, device cleaner). Thirdly and finally, we are the first to build a digital platform that improves the experiences of inducting and managing devices into an organization seamlessly and hassle-free.

Unlike traditional approaches that require juggling multiple vendors that come with cost implications, lack of transparency, and multiple back-and-forth, Swish Club bundles devices with enterprise-grade security and compliance software at no extra cost. This streamlined model cuts total annual capex for devices and software from 10% down to 3%, freeing up funds for core business growth - all with a few clicks through a dedicated platform. Our software solution provides fast and hassle-free adoption of Enterprise-grade security and compliance software for corporate devices and this funding strengthens our mission to become the definitive one-stop solution for Enterprise IT. We believe and are already seeing this to be a game changer for fast-growing organizations.

We will strategically invest in further product development, talent acquisition, and revenue acceleration while the debt component will be utilized exclusively for device financing.

⁠How does Swish Club plan to ensure the scalability of its platform and what challenges do you anticipate in expanding both in India and internationally?

At Swish Club, we’re ensuring the scalability of our platform by building a comprehensive, one-stop digital solution that streamlines the entire lifecycle of enterprise devices—from procurement and configuration to management and recycling. By eliminating the need for multiple vendors, we’re making device management effortless and helping enterprises cut IT costs by up to 40%. Our value proposition, unique business model, and technology-first approach allow us to scale rapidly while ensuring a consistent experience for our customers.

For international expansion, we’re doubling down on our software-based solution, which can be rapidly deployed and adapted across markets without the need for heavy localization investments. This strategy allows us to scale quickly, maintain a high-quality experience, and seamlessly integrate into different IT ecosystems worldwide.

However, we recognize the challenges ahead:

In India, the device rental market is highly fragmented, with low trust and inconsistent service experiences. To build a robust and reliable ecosystem, we’re tackling legacy inefficiencies, setting new industry benchmarks, and standardizing operations.

Internationally, adapting to diverse regulatory and tax environments, varying enterprise IT practices, and establishing strong local partnerships will be critical. Ensuring compliance with different security and data protection standards across regions is another key focus area.

Despite these challenges, our digital-first approach, strong industry partnerships, and relentless focus on simplifying enterprise IT position us to scale efficiently and redefine how businesses manage their corporate devices—both in India and globally.

⁠Can you elaborate on how the integration of AI-powered telemetry and other software solutions in your platform will enhance the employee experience and improve enterprise-level IT management?

Our platform seamlessly integrates Agentic AI-powered Device Telemetry to fundamentally improve IT management as we know it forever. Our Agentic AI harnesses historical usage data, application workload, device component degradation, crash analytics, and real-time performance metrics.

Device Telemetry empowers CIOs with precise, data-backed insights for strategic device refresh planning, unified observability of all end-points, and automated proactive maintenance.

IT teams benefit from autonomous AI agents that provide proactive L1 support, real-time diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, ensuring that device management is autonomous, efficient, and forward-thinking.

For employees, the system delivers an enhanced desktop experience by automatically detecting and resolving issues as they arise, while offering self-service troubleshooting tools that foster independence.

This comprehensive approach not only elevates ROI and extends device life by up to 33% but also boosts employee satisfaction by 25% and significantly reduces manual reactive interventions for device performance by 45%.

In essence, our AI-powered telemetry transforms traditional IT management into a proactive, user-centric experience from day one.

What specific steps will Swish Club take to utilize the USD 1.2M in debt financing, and how does it fit into the company’s overall financial strategy?

We will utilize the debt financing entirely for the procurement of devices (assets). Our debt partners will work in tandem to help accelerate the scope of debt further over the coming months. This allows us to build a large enough order book of devices that will be leased out to our Enterprise customers.