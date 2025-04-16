Air India Goes Live with Salesforce Agentforce

Air India has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce by adopting Agentforce to enhance its customer service operations. As one of the first airlines to go live with Agentforce, Air India is leveraging this agentic AI technology to automate key processes, starting with refund requests. This comes at a time when there is growing traction among multiple enterprises in embracing Agentic AI solutions.

Traditionally, refund requests involved multiple handoffs between contact center agents, the refunds team, and customers, often leading to delays. With Agentforce, this process is now streamlined—automating routine tasks, reducing manual effort, and enabling agents to focus on more complex issues. Customers benefit from quicker resolutions, timely processing, and proactive updates.

AI Powered Airline

The successful rollout of this first use case marks a strategic milestone in Air India’s journey toward becoming an AI-powered airline. The company plans to expand Agentforce across other customer service operations, including voice-based interactions.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce - South Asia, said Agentforce “represents the next frontier of customer service—where AI works alongside humans to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized experiences at scale.”

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer for Air India, emphasized that this shift is “not just a technological leap—it’s a customer-first commitment, delivering faster, smarter, and more empathetic service to our valued guests at every step.”

Agentforce builds on Air India’s use of Salesforce products, including Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI, to unify customer data and personalize interactions. Future deployments of Agentforce, including voice AI capabilities, are expected to further enhance customer engagement.

