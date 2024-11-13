Truecaller Names Rishit Jhunjhunwala as CEO, Founders Move to Advisory

Sweden-based caller identification giant Truecaller has appointed Rishit Jhunjhunwala, an India-born executive and seasoned product leader, as its new CEO. Currently serving as Chief Product Officer and Managing Director for India, Jhunjhunwala will officially take the reins on January 9, 2025, following a significant leadership transition.

Founders Step Down from Operations, Assume Advisory Capacities

Truecaller's co-founders, Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, who established the company in 2009, will step down from their operational roles but stay on as strategic advisors. Both Mamedi and Zarringhalam will continue to support Truecaller’s mission, working closely with the board until June 30, 2025, to ensure a seamless leadership handover. They have expressed strong confidence in Jhunjhunwala and Truecaller’s leadership, citing the company's “fantastic management team” and “long-term strategy everyone supports.”

In their joint statement, Mamedi and Zarringhalam added: “We have a fantastic management team in whom we have immense trust, and we have a long-term strategy that everyone supports, and which has started to yield positive results. With these two pieces in place, we are convinced that the company is well positioned for future success to enable us to focus more on long-term strategy. As major shareholders, advisors, and committed board members, we look forward to wholeheartedly continuing to work on Truecaller’s strategy and other board matters.”

Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as Head of Product, a role that placed him at the forefront of the company's rapid growth and product innovation. His contributions led to his promotion to Chief Product Officer in 2020 and later, Managing Director for India in 2021. Jhunjhunwala’s journey reflects Truecaller’s expanding footprint, particularly in India, where he has leveraged his cross-cultural insights and leadership.

Expressing his commitment to Truecaller’s mission, Jhunjhunwala shared: "Having worked closely with Alan and Nami since 2015, I know these are big shoes to fill, but I am confident to continue tirelessly working towards getting us closer to our mission to make future communication more safe and secure."

Since its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2021, Truecaller has maintained a stronghold in caller identification services, especially in emerging markets like India, which accounts for over 75% of the company’s revenue. While the company is well-established, it faces a competitive and regulatory landscape, contending with local telecom providers and evolving privacy regulations.

With Jhunjhunwala at the helm, Truecaller aims to continue its expansion while navigating these challenges and furthering its mission to improve global communication safety.

