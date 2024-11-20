Swiggy Strengthens Leadership: Supriya Shankar Joins as VP of Events

Swiggy has announced the appointment of Supriya Shankar as its Vice President of Events and Experience. Bringing 14 years of extensive expertise in Internet commerce, Shankar’s career spans growth, expansion, and P&L management.

Advertisment

Before joining Swiggy, Shankar held leadership roles at prominent companies like Lenskart, Airtel, Zomato, and OYO. At Lenskart, she served as CEO - Singapore and Senior Vice President - Growth and Expansion for Southeast Asia. At OYO, Shankar spearheaded global marketing, sales, and operational strategies, showcasing her skills in business development, revenue optimization, and people management.

The appointment comes during an important phase for Swiggy, as the company strengthens its leadership team post-IPO. Other recent additions include:

Shalabh Shrivastava as Senior Vice President of Driver Organisation, formerly with Flipkart.

as Senior Vice President of Driver Organisation, formerly with Flipkart. Hari Kumar G as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart.

Advertisment

These leadership enhancements are part of Swiggy's strategic efforts to scale operations, improve service quality, and accelerate growth in food delivery and quick commerce.

Swiggy recently debuted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹420 per share, an 8% premium to its IPO price of ₹390. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listing followed at ₹412 apiece, reflecting a 5.6% premium.

The IPO saw strong investor interest, with the issue subscribed 3.59 times, driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed 6.02 times.

Advertisment

Swiggy’s proactive leadership appointments and robust market debut signify its intent to dominate the food-tech sector while driving innovation and growth in key verticals.

Also Read: