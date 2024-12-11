SG Analytics Strengthens Leadership with New Board of Advisors

SG Analytics has announced the induction of three distinguished business leaders – Mainak Mazumdar, KK Davey, and Shankar Iyer – to its Board of Advisors. This pivotal move emphasizes the company’s commitment to fostering innovation, leveraging cutting-edge data-driven insights, and driving its global growth strategy.

The addition of these accomplished advisors signals a new chapter for SG Analytics as it seeks to deliver transformative outcomes for its clients and reinforce its stature as a leader in insights and analytics.

Profiles of the New Advisors

Mainak Mazumdar, a globally renowned expert in technology-driven disruption and consumer behavior, brings decades of experience in data science and analytics. Previously serving as Chief Research and Analytics Officer at Fox Corporation and Chief Data and Research Officer at Nielsen, he is recognized for pioneering methodologies that deliver unparalleled value to global businesses. His expertise will be instrumental in advancing SG Analytics’ innovative, data-centric solutions for a worldwide clientele.

Krishnakumar S. Davey (KK Davey) KK Davey is a visionary leader in strategic consulting and consumer insights, with a proven track record of driving growth for major global brands. Currently the President of Strategic Analytics and Consulting at IRI, he has led initiatives bridging market analytics with evolving consumer trends. KK’s prior experience includes senior leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, where he advised Fortune 500 companies on growth strategies. His insights will further cement SG Analytics’ reputation as a trusted partner for actionable intelligence.

Shankar Iyer An entrepreneurial leader and fintech pioneer, Shankar Iyer is celebrated for his ability to build and scale high-performing businesses globally. As founder and CEO of Viteos, later acquired by Intertrust, Shankar’s expertise lies in operational excellence and innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Intertrust Group, overseeing its growth before facilitating its acquisition by CSC, a global leader in corporate and fund administration. Shankar’s guidance will help SG Analytics explore strategic growth opportunities on a global scale.

CEO’s Perspective

“We are thrilled to welcome Mainak, KK, and Shankar to our Board of Advisors,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics. “Their collective expertise, strategic acumen, and exemplary leadership bring unparalleled value to our organization. Their rich experience will enhance our offerings and inspire us to have a greater impact on our clients and stakeholders. This marks a pivotal moment in our journey to becoming a pioneering and trusted partner in insights-driven excellence.”

A Strategic Leap Forward

The induction of these three luminaries marks a defining step in SG Analytics’ evolution as it continues to set benchmarks in the field of insights and analytics. Their contributions are expected to steer the organization towards new heights of innovation, operational excellence, and global influence.

