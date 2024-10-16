Progility Technologies Names Deepak Mallick as Chief Revenue Officer

Progility Technologies has announced the appointment of Deepak Mallick as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective October 3, 2024. With over 25 years of experience in business development, revenue growth, and strategic leadership, Deepak brings knowledge from his roles at global organizations such as Black Box India, Sify Technologies, and Consilium Software. His career spans managing cross-functional teams and executing business transformations that drive profit and market share expansion.

Driving Revenue Growth and Expanding Opportunities

In his new position, Deepak Mallick will be responsible for overseeing Progility’s revenue generation initiatives. His main focus will be on expanding the company's customer base and identifying new business opportunities. He will also collaborate closely with marketing and customer support teams to maximize revenue streams and business growth.

Deepak’s experience with both global conglomerates and high-growth companies will be critical as Progility solidifies its standing as a leading technology innovation partner for government and corporate clients.

Leadership Insights from Progility’s Executives

Commenting on the appointment, Julian Wheatland, Chief Executive Officer of Progility, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have Deepak join our leadership team. His proven track record in driving business growth and his strategic approach to managing diverse portfolios align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will help propel Progility to new heights.”

Wayne Bos, Chairman of Progility, echoed the sentiment: “Deepak’s appointment is another demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a major player in India’s fast-growing technology sector. His appointment further strengthens the Progility management team, and our Board extends a warm welcome to him.”

Deepak Mallick’s Vision for the Future

Deepak Mallick shared his excitement on his appointment: “I’m very excited to be joining Progility Technologies at this pivotal moment of growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on the company’s success, focusing on delivering value to our customers and driving innovation across our services and solutions.”

Educational and Professional Background

Deepak Mallick holds a Master’s in Business Management from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, and has completed the Executive Program in Entrepreneurship from London Business School. His extensive leadership experience and strategic vision are expected to play a vital role in driving the company’s growth in the coming years.

