OpenAI Welcomes Pragya Misra: First Hire for India Team

Pragya Misra has been appointed as OpenAI's first employee in India. She will be in charge of partnerships and public policy relations. OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT. This action demonstrates the organisation's intention to expand its involvement in one of the tech sectors with the greatest rate of growth in the globe.

Advertisment

Pragya Misra, 39, joins OpenAI with an exceptional portfolio of experience. As governments worldwide look to regulate quickly developing AI technology, she will be crucial in determining OpenAI's approach to public policy. She will be tasked with navigating regulatory environments and cultivating alliances.

An Impressive Career Trajectory

Misra has an extensive professional background that spans major global organizations. Since 2021, she has served as the Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller AB, where she managed relationships with government ministries, investors, and media partners. Earlier in her career, she led WhatsApp’s high-profile campaign against misinformation in 2018 and worked with Ernst & Young and the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Misra holds an MBA from the International Management Institute (2012) and a commerce degree from Delhi University. Furthering her expertise, she earned a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Beyond Work: A Multifaceted Personality

Outside her professional endeavors, Misra is a passionate golfer who represented India in international tournaments between 1998 and 2007. She is also a certified Heartfulness Meditation Trainer and the host of The Pragyaan Podcast.

Advertisment

OpenAI’s decision to onboard Misra signals its commitment to establishing a robust presence in India, where it faces competition from global tech giants like Google in the AI domain. With Misra leading the charge, OpenAI is poised to navigate regulatory complexities and forge impactful partnerships.

The hiring of Misra is only the beginning of OpenAI’s plans for India. Industry insiders anticipate further expansion of the team in the coming months as OpenAI seeks to solidify its foothold in the competitive Indian tech ecosystem.

Also Read: