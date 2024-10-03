Neysa appoints Sujit Janardanan as Chief Marketing Officer

Neysa, a leading AI Acceleration Cloud provider, has announced the appointment of Sujit Janardanan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over two decades of experience in strategic B2B marketing and driving growth in advanced technology domains, Sujit is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing Neysa’s global presence and solidifying its position in the AI industry.

Sujit Janardanan’s Proven Expertise

Sujit Janardanan brings more than 24 years of expertise in strategic marketing, having successfully navigated the complexities of technology-driven sectors. His deep understanding of AI and cloud technologies aligns perfectly with Neysa's mission of democratizing AI adoption. Sujit’s appointment comes at a critical time as Neysa continues to make strides in enabling AI deployment at scale across industries.

Strategic Role at Neysa

In his new role, Sujit will lead Neysa’s global marketing strategy, focusing on brand development, customer engagement, and building strategic partnerships. His expertise will also be vital in Neysa’s expansion into new markets, as he oversees initiatives in product marketing, branding, and go-to-market strategies.

A Track Record of Success

Sujit’s previous experience speaks volumes about his capabilities. As the former CMO of Cropin Technology, he successfully led marketing efforts to promote AI-driven digital transformation in the agriculture sector. Additionally, his tenure at Google Cloud India demonstrated his ability to establish a market presence in highly competitive environments, positioning the company against industry giants such as AWS and Microsoft.

Endorsement from Neysa’s Leadership

Sharad Sanghi, CEO and Co-founder of Neysa, praised Sujit’s appointment: "Sujit brings a unique blend of experience in building and executing marketing strategies for cutting-edge technologies and building brands that resonate with customers across sectors and markets. His vision and leadership will be critical in enabling Neysa to fulfill its commitment to democratize AI adoption globally. We are excited to have Sujit lead our marketing efforts as we continue expanding into new markets and sectors."

Sujit Janardanan’s Vision for Neysa

Sujit expressed his excitement about joining Neysa at a time when AI is rapidly transforming industries:

"I am excited to join Neysa at a time when AI is reshaping industries and redefining how businesses operate. Neysa's commitment to making AI accessible and scalable for organizations of all sizes resonates with my own passion for leveraging technology to drive growth and innovation. At Neysa, we are trying to build a home for AI, so ensuring that the world learns about Neysa and its unique approach to enabling AI adoption is what I look forward to the most."

Neysa’s Mission and Growth

Neysa’s core mission is to democratize AI adoption by providing secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that accelerate AI deployment. With Sujit’s marketing leadership, the company aims to amplify its message and showcase its AI infrastructure, which is designed to empower businesses across the globe.

