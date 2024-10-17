Kishore Durg Appointed Group Operating Officer of Accenture Technology

Accenture has announced the appointment of Kishore Durg as the Group Operating Officer – Technology, effective December 1, 2024. He will report directly to Karthik Narain, the Group Chief Executive – Technology and Chief Technology Officer.

Extensive Experience in the Technology Sector

With over 25 years of extensive experience in the global technology industry, Durg currently serves as the Senior Managing Director of Accenture LearnVantage, a position he will maintain alongside his new responsibilities. He will also continue to be a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council.

Leadership Roles at Accenture

In his previous roles at Accenture, Durg has made significant contributions, leading the Accenture Operations Supply Chain, Industry X, and Networks businesses. His efforts have been pivotal in showcasing the technology ecosystem as a key differentiator for Accenture in the market. Furthermore, he played a crucial role in the conceptualization, development, and adoption of major platforms under Accenture Cloud First, including the myNAV Cloud Platform, Green Cloud Advisor, and Sovereign Cloud Advisor.

Driving Growth through Strategic Acquisitions

Earlier in his career at Accenture, Durg excelled as the Growth Strategy Lead for Technology, spearheading a highly successful acquisitions strategy for Cloud First that led to over 40 acquisitions. He also held roles as the Director of Operations for Technology Global Delivery, Communications and Media Technology (CMT) Lead for India, and Global Technology Lead for Accenture Operations.

Durg earned his M.S. degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, USA, and his B.E. degree in Computer Science from the University of Mysore. He is currently based in Bengaluru, India.

Transition of Leadership

Durg succeeds Jeremy Oates, who has served as the Group Operating Officer for Accenture Technology for more than a decade and is set to retire from Accenture in 2025.

