Infinx Welcomes Ninad Chavda as New CFO to Drive Global Growth

Infinx, a leader in AI-driven patient access and revenue cycle management solutions, has appointed Ninad Chavda as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 25 years of experience in financial management, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and strategic planning across the manufacturing and technology sectors, Ninad will lead the company’s financial strategy across its global offices in India, the U.S., and Manila.

Advertisment

Ninad’s qualifications include a certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and his career is marked by a strong track record in financial planning, analysis, and reporting. Before joining Infinx, Ninad served as CFO for the Asia Pacific region at Fiserv, where he played a key role in shaping financial strategies and supporting critical M&A initiatives.

At Infinx, Ninad will oversee financial leadership and collaborate closely with finance teams across regions. His extensive global expertise, spanning APAC, the US, UK, and India, is expected to shape the company’s financial roadmap during its rapid expansion in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM). Infinx currently serves over 172,000 healthcare professionals across more than 4,000 facilities, including ambulatory, acute care, and post-acute care providers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ninad to Infinx’s leadership team,” said Sudeep Tandon, Managing Director, Infinx. “Ninad’s extensive experience in financial management within the technology and healthcare industries, coupled with his proven ability to execute growth strategies in dynamic environments, makes him an excellent addition as we continue our global growth.”

Advertisment

Sharing his enthusiasm for the role, Ninad Chavda stated, “I am excited to take on the role of CFO at Infinx and lead our financial strategy across our global operations in India, the U.S., and Manila. Strong financial leadership empowers teams to drive innovation and efficiency, and I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team as we continue to transform healthcare finance for the better.”

Infinx has been making strategic moves to bolster its growth. In May, the company announced an investment from global private equity firm KKR, marking a significant milestone. Furthermore, it has expanded its operational footprint in India with a new facility in Madurai. These initiatives, coupled with Ninad’s appointment, position the company for accelerated growth driven by AI innovation.

Also Read: