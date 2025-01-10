Exabeam Appoints Craig Patterson as Global Channel Chief for Growth

Exabeam has announced the appointment of Craig Patterson as Global Channel Chief. Patterson will lead the integration of the LogRhythm and Exabeam partner programs, spearhead the company’s global partner strategy, and foster ecosystem growth across North America, Europe, LATAM, iMETA, and APAC regions.

Strengthening Channel Excellence

With over two decades of experience in channel leadership, Craig Patterson is recognized for his ability to scale global partner programs and drive significant revenue growth through strategic alliances. He has received numerous accolades, including the CRN Channel Chief Award (2022-2024), the 2023 Channel Influencer of the Year, and the 2022 Channel Futures Circle of Excellence.

Before joining Exabeam, Patterson held key roles at Aryaka Networks and Lumen Technologies, where he oversaw billion-dollar revenue strategies and successfully scaled programs across international markets.

Leadership and Vision

Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam, expressed his confidence in Patterson’s appointment: "Craig’s proven ability to scale global partner programs makes him the ideal leader to drive our global channel strategy as we aim to capitalize on our momentum post-merger. His strategic approach to channel development, coupled with his cybersecurity experience, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and deliver industry-leading security analytics solutions through our channel-first strategy."

Patterson himself highlighted his enthusiasm for the role: "Joining Exabeam represents an incredible opportunity to shape the future of cybersecurity through channel excellence. I look forward to working with our global partners to deliver innovative security solutions that help organizations better detect and respond to threats, reduce risk, and streamline security operations."

Driving Innovation in Security Analytics

Patterson’s appointment aligns with Exabeam’s mission to advance its market-leading security analytics and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. Through strong channel partnerships, the company aims to empower organizations to detect and respond to threats more effectively, reduce risks, and enhance security operations.

As Patterson steps into his new role, his leadership is expected to further solidify Exabeam’s position as the world’s leading independent security analytics and SIEM provider.

