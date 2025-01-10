Elev8 Venture Partners Welcomes Ashpi Gupta as Investment Principal

Elev8 Venture Partners, a $200 million growth-stage fund, has announced the appointment of Ashpi Gupta as Principal for Investments and Portfolio Management. In her new role, Ashpi will drive investment strategies and oversee portfolio management, aligning with Elev8's mission to support high-growth startups at pivotal stages of their journeys.

Advertisment

A Career Steeped in Excellence

Ashpi Gupta brings her two decades of experience spanning Operations, Strategy, and early-stage investing. Her career includes key roles at Walmart, InMobi, and the Aditya Birla Group, where she managed business operations and strategy while spearheading large-scale mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. She has also overseen over 25 early-stage investments, demonstrating her knack for identifying high-potential ventures.

Earlier in her career, Ashpi gained invaluable experience in consulting and transaction advisory through roles at the Big Four accounting firms, sharpening her expertise in strategic decision-making.

Advertisment

With an MBA in Finance from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and a BE in Computer Science from Mumbai University, Ashpi’s extensive knowledge of business strategy and the startup ecosystem makes her a valuable addition to the Elev8 team.

Leadership Perspectives

Navin Honagudi, Managing Partner of Elev8 Venture Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for Ashpi’s appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Ashpi Gupta to the Elev8 family. Her extensive experience in strategy and investment management will enhance our ability to support visionary entrepreneurs and drive value creation across our portfolio."

Advertisment

Sharing her excitement, Ashpi Gupta remarked: "I am excited to join Elev8 Venture Partners at this pivotal stage in its journey. Elev8’s vision of empowering growth-stage companies aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering innovation and creating long-term value."

Elev8’s Investment Vision

Founded in 2023, Elev8 Venture Partners is raising $200 million for its maiden venture capital fund. The fund focuses on Series B and C investments, targeting high-growth sectors. So far, it has backed two companies:

Advertisment

AstroTalk: An online astrology platform.

An online astrology platform. IDfy: An integrated identity platform.

With plans to invest in 12-14 companies by the end of its investment cycle, Elev8 is supported by major institutional investors such as South Korea’s KB Group, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals across India, the Middle East, and other Asian markets.

Ashpi’s appointment is seen as a key step in Elev8’s efforts to build a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to fostering transformative ventures. As the fund sets its sights on empowering the next wave of innovation, its leadership promises to further enhance its ability to deliver meaningful value to its portfolio.

Advertisment

Also Read: