Adobe Welcomes Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer

Adobe has named Lara Balazs as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of global Marketing. Reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen, Balazs brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as CMO and General Manager, of Strategic Partner Group at Intuit. At Intuit, she redefined the brand and go-to-market strategies, leveraging AI-driven financial technology to elevate brand awareness and corporate reputation.

Balazs will spearhead Adobe’s Global Marketing Organization in her new role, overseeing the company’s iconic brand, Adobe.com, marketing campaigns, industry events, communications, social media, and media operations. She will also guide marketing insights to drive Adobe’s continued success.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lara Balazs to lead Adobe’s Global Marketing Organization,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe. “As Adobe continues to deliver industry-leading product innovations across content creation and digital marketing, Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe's brand reach and impact.”

Balazs’ career is a testament to her ability to create innovative, customer-centric marketing strategies. Her leadership has transformed brands like Amazon, Visa, and Nike. At Amazon, she played a pivotal role in growing Amazon Prime globally. At Visa, she introduced mobile-first payment solutions like Visa Checkout and Apple Pay, steering the company into the digital payment era. At Intuit, she achieved record-breaking growth for the ProTax Group and set a new brand awareness and reputation benchmark.

Recognized as one of Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMOs and an AdWeek CMO Vanguard Award recipient, Balazs is passionate about advancing marketing excellence and driving social impact.

Balazs holds a Bachelor’s degree in pre-law from the University of Washington and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Her leadership marks a new chapter in Adobe’s journey to solidify its position as a global leader in digital innovation.

