ADATA Appoints Ravvi Dhyani to Lead India Operations and Growth

ADATA Technology, a global leader in memory modules and flash storage, has appointed Mr. Ravvi Dhyani as the Country Manager for India. Tasked with driving market growth and enhancing brand visibility, Dhyani will lead ADATA’s strategic initiatives in the region.

Charles Wei, Sales Head at ADATA, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dhyanias as our Country Manager. His deep understanding of the market and extensive experience will be instrumental in fostering strong relationships within

our channel and driving growth for ADATA in the future.

"Expressing his enthusiasm, Ravvi Dhyani said, “I am honored to take on this new role. ADATA and XPG are the world's second-largest manufacturers of DRAM memory, with fully report-owned brand operations established in the Indian market. We have a deep understanding of the Indian market. We are ready to make significant strides. We are planning to introduce an exciting range of new products, including XPG Gaming DRAM and Storage, ADATA Portable SSDs, Gen 4 and Gen 5 SSDs, LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 Memory, and the cutting-edge ADATA Project NeonStorm SSD with integrated water cooling and dual fans.

Additionally, the Legend 970 PRO M.2 Gen 5 NVMe SSD and Legend 860 M.2 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs will soon be available. By 2025, our goal is to expand ADATA and XPG's footprint in India with aggressive market strategies, superior products, and dedicated support for our partners.”



Ravvi Dhyani brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously held key positions such as Product Manager at Acro Engineering Company, Distribution Manager and Regional Sales Manager for North India at Seagate Technology, National Head of the Component Division at Global Infonet Distribution Pvt. Ltd., and Product Manager for IT Peripherals at Salora International Ltd. With his proven track record in the technology sector, Ravvi Dhyani is well-positioned to lead ADATA in its mission to deliver innovative solutions and strengthen its market position in India.

