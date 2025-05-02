The software industry is synonymous with code. The better coder you are, the better your chances of a long haul in the industry. As a matter of fact, the CEOs of some of the major Indian IT outsourcing companies have coding expertise. And despite business acumen, anyone in the IT industry has to be a coder at heart.
But that’s changing fast. With developments like ‘low-code, no-code’ and with GenAI, writing software—which once meant long hours, deep technical expertise, and navigating cryptic programming languages—is changing rapidly.
Let’s look at some use cases. Imagine describing what you want your app or website to do and having an intelligent assistant generate the code for you in seconds. That’s no longer science fiction—it’s a fact. It’s the new reality for developers around the world, thanks to a wave of GenAI tools that can write, review, and even help fix code.
But as exciting as it may sound, with power comes responsibility. There are a few critical questions we need to tackle. How reliable is AI-written code? Is it secure? Could it eventually replace human programmers—or will it simply make them more effective? Here, we unpack what’s happening behind the screen.
The New Coding Paradigm?
A growing number of tools now help developers by suggesting code in real time. Some of the most talked-about ones include:
- GitHub Copilot – Think of this as autocomplete for software. As developers type, Copilot suggests the next line—or even the next block—of code.
- Amazon CodeWhisperer – Similar to Copilot, but with more focus on helping teams write secure code.
- Google Gemini Code Assist – A smart helper embedded in Google’s cloud environment that offers suggestions and explanations.
- Replit Ghostwriter and Tabnine – This is fast gaining traction and a platform for software development and deployment.
These tools are trained on vast amounts of existing code and documentation. When a developer types a comment like “Create a login page with email verification,” the AI can suggest ready-to-use code based on patterns it has seen before.
What’s in It for Businesses and Teams?
Using AI to assist in software development isn’t just a cool trick—it has very real benefits for companies:
- Speedier turnaround: Developers can build features more quickly, which speeds up time-to-market.
- Fewer repetitive tasks: AI can handle the boring, routine parts of coding, freeing humans to focus on bigger problems.
- Bridging the skill gaps: Junior developers can learn faster by seeing examples and suggestions from AI tools.
A Bengaluru-based fintech startup we spoke with informally shared that using GitHub Copilot helped reduce development time for basic features by nearly 30%. “It’s like having a helpful teammate who never sleeps,” said one of their engineers, requesting anonymity due to company policy.
But It’s Not a Bed of Roses: Despite the promise, AI-generated code has its limits—and, well, its risks.
Bugs and Inaccuracies: Testers Beware; AI tools don’t always understand context. Sometimes, they generate code that looks right but doesn't actually work—or worse, introduces subtle bugs.
Security Concerns: If the AI suggests outdated or unsafe coding practices, companies could end up with serious vulnerabilities. One developer reported that an AI tool once recommended a method for encrypting data that hadn’t been considered secure for years.
Legal Issues:Since these tools are trained on open-source code, there’s still debate over whether AI-generated code could accidentally copy from software with restrictive licenses.
Skill Erosion: A bigger concern for some leaders is that relying too heavily on AI might discourage new developers from learning the fundamentals.
Today, tech companies encourage software engineers to use AI tools but also emphasize that AI suggestions must be reviewed with human judgment. It’s an assistant, not a replacement.
A New Skill: Talking to Machines
One unexpected side effect of this trend is the rise of a new developer skill: knowing how to write clear instructions for AI. Instead of just typing code, developers are now learning to write “prompts”—descriptive phrases or comments that tell the AI what they want. The better the prompt, the better the result. It’s a bit like giving directions to a very smart—but very literal—assistant. The clearer and more detailed your instructions, the better the outcome.
GenAI: What Enterprises Should Know Before Jumping
For companies looking to embrace AI-assisted coding, here are a few practical suggestions:
- Start small: Use these tools on non-critical parts of the product first.
- Review everything: Always have a human check what the AI produces.
- Establish guidelines: Define how and when these tools can be used, especially in sensitive projects.
- Invest in training: Help your teams learn both how to use AI tools effectively and how to critically evaluate their suggestions.
Some larger firms are even building their own AI models, trained on their internal code, to avoid legal and security issues.
