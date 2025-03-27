Subscribe

Tech Buzz

The AI gift of Ghibli

Recently the ChatGPT image generator allowed you to convert your photos into Studio Ghibli like images. Everyone embraced this and feeds were flooded with these likable cartoons.

author-image
Sunil Rajguru
New Update
Studio Ghibli 2

As a Studio Ghibli fan and someone who has seen all its theatrical releases, I was absolutely thrilled with this latest trend of using ChatGPT to generate Ghibli cartoons from raw images provided to it. There was a cuteness overload on some feeds. And of course, Indians were not far behind. This was a welcome trend as compared to the Left-Right political war that had taken place on X due to Grok answers and political positions.

Bollywood played a big part in this trend and it's a matter of time before someone converts an entire Indian movie into a Ghibli format. 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Baahubali, Hera Pheri, Sholay...

Om Shanti Om, Rockstar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Political memes weren't far behind. Melodi (Meloni & Modi), Pokhran II...

Modi & Shah, Nirmalatai makes budget halwa...

India loses the ODI World Cup 2023 final...

The Pakistani cricket guy...

Pakistan's surrender after the 1971 war...

Nusrat & Ghibli...

Godly Ghibli...

Next is what?

The world is totally spoilt for choice in the 2020s. All the Big Tech companies in the world have entered into a nuclear arms race when it comes to AI. While there will be geopolitical earthquakes as a result of this, the users are going to be spoilt for choice and eagerly wait for the next AI innovation.

However one is not really sure what Studio Ghibli will make out of this. They are a traditional cartoon studio and have shunned all the latest tech innovations sticking to the same laborious long-winded 2D format for decades. While fans like me love this, the box office of the last few years has not been that kind and there's always a question mark over the future of the studio. Studio Ghibli is also hardly active on X.

Then there's the issue of the founder of the studio Hayao Miyazaki, who absolutely hates AI generated images and called it an "insult to life itself". Either way, the AI Era is upon us and there's nothing we can do about it,

 