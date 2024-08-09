OpenAI Enables ChatGPT Users Generate Two Free DALL-E 3 Images Daily

OpenAI announced on Thursday, August 8, 2024, that ChatGPT users on the free tier can now use the DALL-E 3 model to produce up to two photos per day. This AI picture generator was first released in September of last year as a ChatGPT Plus exclusive feature. It is now more generally available. Furthermore, OpenAI is developing a technique to watermark content produced by AI, albeit there are some obstacles in the way of its public release, ChatGPT Plus subscribers were the only ones with access to this AI image generator. With this version, a larger audience can utilise DALL-E 3's sophisticated capabilities and creative tools.

"We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3. Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like" " the Company wrote in an X post.

DALL-E 3's Enhanced Integration with ChatGPT

One of DALL-E 3's most notable features is how well it integrates with ChatGPT, enabling the chatbot to provide image production prompts. With this improvement, users can realise their visual ideas more easily than before by streamlining the procedure.

According to OpenAI, the ability to create images is "rolling out" to free users. Some users have already reported successfully creating images using the ChatGPT Mac program.

To demonstrate its functionality, the company included examples in the post:

DALL-E 3 Enhancements and GPT-4o Risk Insights

Major improvements are brought in DALL-E 3, such as the ability to recommend prompts for image production, which makes the process easier for users to understand.

Along with this update, the AI company supported by Microsoft published a study paper called GPT-4o System Card, which looks at the model's dangers and safety issues.

According to the research, GPT-4o has an overall "medium" risk rating for persuasion, biological risks, cybersecurity, and model autonomy. The model was classified as high-risk in the persuasion domain, nevertheless, since it is capable of producing material that persuades users more successfully than content authored by humans.

OpenAI's Transparency Push and 'Strawberry' Tease

OpenAI has already published safety reports for GPT-4, GPT-4 with vision, and DALL-E 3, so this isn't the first time; nonetheless, the firm seems to be actively working to increase transparency regarding their safety standards, probably in reaction to persistent criticism.

Apart from these endeavors, reports dated July suggested that the corporation run by Sam Altman was engaged in a project code-named 'Strawberry,' although specifics were limited. Altman appeared to corroborate this on Wednesday by posting a picture of strawberries from his garden on X.

This news coincides with a hectic time for OpenAI, which also saw the publication of a safety assessment for its GPT-4 model, the appointment of a new board member, and a letter from Congressional Democrats asking for information on the company's safety procedures from CEO Sam Altman.

