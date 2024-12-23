GoDaddy Highlights Technology and Security for Small Business Growth

Indian small businesses are embracing digital tools and emphasising cybersecurity as key strategies for long-term success, according to GoDaddy’s 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey. The findings highlight the transformative role of technology and security in shaping the competitive landscape for small enterprises.

Technology Fuels Business Growth

The survey underscores the indispensable role technology plays in driving growth and competitiveness. An overwhelming 96% of Indian entrepreneurs cited digitization as a crucial competitive edge. Additionally, 97% acknowledged that digital adoption has significantly enhanced their workflows, while 93% emphasized the importance of blending online and offline sales for success.

Indian entrepreneurs are leveraging digital solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer interactions. Popular tools include digital payment systems (95%), email notifications (92%), and online booking platforms (91%). However, the adoption of customer relationship management (CRM) systems lags behind, with only 69% of small businesses utilizing these tools, presenting a significant opportunity for growth. GoDaddy’s comprehensive suite of services aims to simplify and accelerate digital transformation for these businesses, reducing costs and time investments.

Future Digital Investments

Looking ahead to 2024, Indian entrepreneurs are doubling down on digital investments. A striking 95% plan to boost spending on online sales and marketing, signaling a strong commitment to leveraging digital channels for expansion.

“GoDaddy continues to serve as a champion of small businesses in the ever-evolving digital ecosystem, providing digital solutions and expert guides to entrepreneurs to start and grow a business, build a professional website, attract customers, and sell their products or services. With its robust suite of online tools, GoDaddy is making opportunity more inclusive for all and supporting small businesses on their digital journeys,” said Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director of Marketing at GoDaddy.

Security: A Growing Priority

As digital adoption grows, Indian entrepreneurs are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity. The survey reveals that 91% of small business owners feel prepared to tackle cyber threats, with common practices including antivirus software installation (74%) and regular data backups (62%). However, vulnerabilities persist, as only 35% implement encryption software (SSLs) and 32% use firewalls.

Among businesses that experienced cyberattacks, 29% reported significant impacts. The survey emphasizes the need for additional protective measures to secure digital assets and ensure uninterrupted operations.

GoDaddy’s survey paints an optimistic picture of Indian small businesses confidently navigating the digital age. By adopting innovative technologies and strengthening cybersecurity, entrepreneurs are well-positioned to thrive. GoDaddy continues to empower small businesses with cutting-edge tools, resources, and support, ensuring their success in an increasingly digital world.

