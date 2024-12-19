ChatGPT Now Available on WhatsApp: Here’s How to Start Texting with AI

In a major update during OpenAI's “12 Days of OpenAI” announcements, the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has been integrated into Meta's WhatsApp platform. This integration allows users to interact with ChatGPT directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for a separate app or account.

While this feature has been rolled out globally, users in the United States now have the additional option of making a phone call to 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to engage in a conversation using ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. This feature enables more natural language conversations, allowing users to interact with the AI even in areas without internet access.

How to Start Chatting with ChatGPT on WhatsApp

To begin a conversation with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, users can either send a message to 1-800-242-8478 or scan a QR code available on OpenAI's support page. There is no need for an OpenAI account to use this feature, although the company plans to introduce an account login option for more personalized responses in the future.

ChatGPT will appear as a Business Account on WhatsApp, and the service currently supports text-based communication only, with no option for voice calls. A daily usage limit has been implemented, though the exact limit has not been shared. OpenAI has noted that the limit may be adjusted based on system capacity, and users will be notified when they are nearing their limit.

With this new integration, OpenAI continues to expand its reach, offering convenient access to ChatGPT directly through the widely-used WhatsApp platform.

