Tech Buzz

Why did Sriram Krishnan get so much hate?

Sriram Krishnan. A man hardly anyone knew till Trump announced him as an AI advisor. Then suddenly all hell broke loose on X (Twitter). The whole saga...

Sunil Rajguru
Sriram Krishnan Twitter

Indian Americans have arrived. They are the highest earning group in the US. They are all over Silicon Valley. The Indian CEO there is beyond cliché. They dominate even other things like motels (Patels) and spelling bee competitions.

The same is with politics. Vice President Kamala Harris is Indian from her mother’s side. Nikki Haley was runner up in the Republican race to President elect Donald Trump. Vice President elect JD Vance’s wife is of Indian origin. The incoming administration has enough representation. Vivek Ramaswamy will run DOGE with Elon Musk. Kash Patel will be FBI Director. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health. Harmeet Dhillon will be Asst Attorney General. There’s the Hindu Tulsi Gabbard who is pro-India and is to be the Director of National Intelligence. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was head of the India Caucus and is no fan of China. 

But interestingly nobody created a furore with all the above. All hell broke loose when Trump announced a then unknown Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The attacks started, multiplied and soon there was an all-out X (Twitter) war. Krishnan was targeted. Indians were racially vilified. The H1B visa came under scrutiny. Legal immigration was attacked. Even another Sriram Krishnan donating to the Kamala campaign was presented as a disqualifier from the Krishnan appointment.

The saga through a series of Tweets…

Sriram Krishnan starts getting hate...

The AI & Crypto Czar comes to his rescue…

Laura Loomer jumps in...

Increase in racial slurs and a witch hunt...

A relook at the H1B visa...

A strong defence from Musk…

A detailed take from Ramaswamy…

People looking through the contradictions...

Loomer and Elon Musk have a mini civil war of their own...

Laura feels the heat from Musk...

And also plays the victim card...

In the end the memes rule...

With cringy Bollywood dances...

A simple videshi observation...

Last word from a desi billionaire...

