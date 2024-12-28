Why did Sriram Krishnan get so much hate?

Indian Americans have arrived. They are the highest earning group in the US. They are all over Silicon Valley. The Indian CEO there is beyond cliché. They dominate even other things like motels (Patels) and spelling bee competitions.

The same is with politics. Vice President Kamala Harris is Indian from her mother’s side. Nikki Haley was runner up in the Republican race to President elect Donald Trump. Vice President elect JD Vance’s wife is of Indian origin. The incoming administration has enough representation. Vivek Ramaswamy will run DOGE with Elon Musk. Kash Patel will be FBI Director. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health. Harmeet Dhillon will be Asst Attorney General. There’s the Hindu Tulsi Gabbard who is pro-India and is to be the Director of National Intelligence. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was head of the India Caucus and is no fan of China.

But interestingly nobody created a furore with all the above. All hell broke loose when Trump announced a then unknown Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The attacks started, multiplied and soon there was an all-out X (Twitter) war. Krishnan was targeted. Indians were racially vilified. The H1B visa came under scrutiny. Legal immigration was attacked. Even another Sriram Krishnan donating to the Kamala campaign was presented as a disqualifier from the Krishnan appointment.

The saga through a series of Tweets…

Sriram Krishnan starts getting hate...

Did any of yall vote for this Indian to run America? pic.twitter.com/uXOpkEpJZv — Nas (@nasescobar316) December 24, 2024

The AI & Crypto Czar comes to his rescue…

Sriram has been a U.S. citizen for a decade. He’s not “running America.” He’s advising on A.I. policy. He will have no influence over U.S. immigration policy. These attacks have become crude, and not in the holiday spirit. I’m signing off now. Have a merry Christmas.🎄 https://t.co/H3Ro6JfiRF — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 25, 2024

Laura Loomer jumps in...

Our country was built by white Europeans, actually. Not third world invaders from India. @Cloudwatch199



You know, it was white Europeans who created the American Dream, and we didn’t create it so that it could be exploited by pro open border techies like you.



PS: why are… https://t.co/as4swH3PXz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 24, 2024

.@VivekGRamaswamy knows that the Great Replacement is real. So does @JDVance. It’s not racist against Indians to want the original MAGA policies I voted for. I voted for a reduction in H1B visas. Not an extension. And I would happily say it to their face because there’s nothing… https://t.co/vO2e33USE1 pic.twitter.com/EH4hpJxiNH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 24, 2024

Increase in racial slurs and a witch hunt...

I find it interesting that the Democrats ran a half-Indian presidential candidate who was despised by MAGA, yet I never once recall seeing slurs against her due to her Indian descent.



However, yesterday, after Vivek talks about immigration, suddenly there are thousands of… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 27, 2024

The last 4 days have made it very clear how the Salem witch trials happened. “She’s a witch!” every time someone said something someone didn’t like has been replaced with “You’re an Indian!” on X. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 28, 2024

A relook at the H1B visa...

Having lived in Silicon Valley for 20+ years and founded and sold an AI company, I've seen firsthand how we rely on H-1B to fill grueling, unglamorous coding jobs. These jobs are essential, and we need capable people doing them. But the system needs an overhaul.



🧵 Here's why: — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) December 27, 2024

A strong defence from Musk…

Ok, Elon going thermonuclear on nativists and racists, defending the H-1B visa to *this*,degree wasn’t on my bingo card.



A very pleasant surprise, but given the amount of vitriol and hatred thats been aimed at immigrant tech workers, this is extremely welcome. pic.twitter.com/K6JlOeh56D — Cindy Sridharan (@copyconstruct) December 28, 2024

A detailed take from Ramaswamy…

The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over “native” Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 26, 2024

People looking through the contradictions...

All of these things can be true...



1. The H-1B program is being exploited to the detriment of American workers.

2. We need more 10x engineers and super geniuses ASAP - the top 0.001% of global talent.

3. Millions of Biden-era illegal aliens need to be deported starting on day… — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 27, 2024

Loomer and Elon Musk have a mini civil war of their own...

🚨CNN Full Segment on Laura Loomer / Elon Musk rift:



"Loomer has pushed conspiracies about 9/11, she's friends with Trump, she's claiming Musk is censoring her. Loomer is a big voice in the MAGA world. We haven't heard from X or Musk specifically but Musk did call her a troll." pic.twitter.com/VDGmS2DIgo — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 28, 2024

Laura feels the heat from Musk...

So now @elonmusk is also categorizing all my posts as “probable spam”.



This is an abuse of power. It’s unAmerican . It’s anti free speech. And the MAGA base needs to demand respect & an end to this totalitarian conduct by an incoming admin official.



This is highly concerning. pic.twitter.com/g2eh49a7Ri — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 28, 2024

And also plays the victim card...

I feel so misunderstood. I know I will be viciously targeted for speaking out.



It’s a lonely existence fighting for what is righteous. It’s not for everyone.



Doing the right thing is always a big risk.



I guess we all have to make sacrifices for what is moral and just. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 28, 2024

In the end the memes rule...

UP-Bihar Dehat vs Alabama Dehat will be a Clash of the Titans pic.twitter.com/xMm8rxxhyg — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) December 27, 2024

How MAGA sees H1B immigrants 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sv47stbtWk — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 28, 2024

With cringy Bollywood dances...

I'M SO LOSING MY BLUE CHECK TODAY...😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aSSnuzJKuW — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) December 27, 2024

A simple videshi observation...

We have over 20 million illegals in this country and we're going to war with ourselves over smart guys from India?



First put out the fire then argue over the drapes. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 27, 2024

Last word from a desi billionaire...