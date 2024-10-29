What’s up with David Sacks?

There was a time when Silicon Valley leaders stayed clear of controversy. It was easy as most of them were Democrats and by and large supported each other. In this election cycle a rift has opened up and there appears to be a great fight between the Democrats and Republicans.

One of the leaders who has gone all out on his X account is David Sacks. But first of all, who is Sacks? He’s a member of the dreaded and influential PayPal Mafia that has become quite active off late. Like Elon Musk, he is also of South African descent. After McKinsey he became famous for being the COO of PayPal. He has also been a film producer and founded Geni.com along with Yammer. He has also co-written a book, The Diversity Myth with Peter Thiel.

A look at some of his Tweets…

Rubbishing the current administration...

This will go down as the defining moment of the Biden presidency. His fists balled, his face a mask of rage, his voice bellowing, Biden would use the bully pulpit to spew such deranged and hateful rhetoric that a would-be assassin would repeat it verbatim. pic.twitter.com/fCUiYrfdug — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 16, 2024

The October surprise is WW3. Meanwhile Biden looks like a piece of flotsam that washed up on Rehoboth Beach and Kamala Harris is too scared to do a press conference. Get these jokers out of there. The election is over. January 20 can’t come soon enough. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 1, 2024

First they told us that Kamala’s inexplicable laughter was joy. Next they’ll be telling us that her word salads taste great with dressing. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) August 19, 2024

Attacking Silicon Valley professionals...

Silicon Valley liberals keep gaslighting themselves that a Harris administration would be friendlier to the tech ecosystem than the Biden administration has been. There is no basis for believing that. If anything, it’s likely to be more hostile. https://t.co/Fv3WfOxWM7 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 10, 2024

Not impressed with Google...

Crazy censorship is happening on YouTube right now. Anti-war accounts are being purged as “hate speech.” Right out of Orwell. https://t.co/qnVzkdXDH8 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 7, 2024

Blasting the American media...

Trump surging as the media shrieks hysterical accusations proves that they are discredited and irrelevant. Short-circuiting their outrage machine is one of the best reasons to vote for him. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 25, 2024

Legacy media makes a lot more sense when you realize that the broadcasters are just spokespeople for the Democrat Party and the articles are DNC press releases. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 27, 2024

The major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) operate on free licenses of public spectrum in exchange for requirements to serve the public interest. They no longer do, and this is an obsolete model anyway. The spectrum should be auctioned off, with the proceeds used to pay down… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) October 26, 2024

Rubbishing the war Republicans...

George W Bush, McCain and Romney lied us into Iraq and pointlessly killed 5 million in the GWOT. It could be the most disgusting thing the U.S. has ever done. The fact these warmongers support Harris should tell you everything. Democrats are the party of unjust government power. https://t.co/UOwtX2TO4d — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) August 27, 2024

Can't resist the memes...