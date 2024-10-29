Subscribe

What’s up with David Sacks?

In the 2024 US Presidential election cycle, some leaders of Silicon Valley have become quite vocal about their preferences, especially Team Trump.

Sunil Rajguru
PayPal Mafia

There was a time when Silicon Valley leaders stayed clear of controversy. It was easy as most of them were Democrats and by and large supported each other. In this election cycle a rift has opened up and there appears to be a great fight between the Democrats and Republicans.

One of the leaders who has gone all out on his X account is David Sacks. But first of all, who is Sacks? He’s a member of the dreaded and influential PayPal Mafia that has become quite active off late. Like Elon Musk, he is also of South African descent. After McKinsey he became famous for being the COO of PayPal. He has also been a film producer and founded Geni.com along with Yammer. He has also co-written a book, The Diversity Myth with Peter Thiel. 

A look at some of his Tweets…

Rubbishing the current administration...

Attacking Silicon Valley professionals...

Not impressed with Google...

Blasting the American media...

Rubbishing the war Republicans...

Can't resist the memes...