Mark Cuban versus Elon Musk. Who will win?

Silicon Valley is a funny place. It is full of billionaires and trillion-dollar companies. They make their money through hardcore Capitalism, but when they reach the pinnacle of success, they become hardcore Marxists. They talk leftist, support leftists, donate to leftist causes, support leftist parties and try to suppress non-leftist voices. That’s why they are all Democrats and have so far successfully suppressed the few Rightist voices in the Valley.

But a dam has been burst on the eve of the US Presidential elections scheduled for November. The evil Rightist capitalistic Republican party is being embraced big time. Elon Musk bought left-leaning Twitter and swerved it into a centre-Right X. He fled the bastion of the Democrats, California and has fully embraced the Republican candidate Donald Trump and maybe even be in his cabinet should the latter win. Musk is interested in government efficiency. Somone even joked that he would start the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a clever sly at Dogecoin, another Musk favourite.

Trump’s Vice President pick JD Vance was once a venture capitalist in the valley. Paypal legend Peter Thiel (Palantir) is quite active in funding Trump and background talks. His Paypal pal David O. Sacks (who founded Geni.com and Yammer) is quite vocal too. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz of Andreessen Horowitz (AtoZ) have also announced their funding of the Trump campaign.

One interesting voice is Mark Cuban of the Shark Tank fame. Mark is a Democrat like the rest of his tribe, but he had flirted with joining the Trump bandwagon in 2015. He declared that Trump’s candidacy was “best thing to happen to politics in a long, long time.” After a few disagreeable emails with Trump, Cuban said that he was no longer a fan of Trump. Cuban made his views clear on The Daily Show. Later he said that Trump had made US politics worse. He also called him the most unethical person to work with.

Since then, he’s become a sharp critic saying that Trump “is unable to demonstrate depth or nuance on policy.” He called Musk the “ultimate Trump maxi and expressed his desire to buy X, to which Musk immediately responded that he couldn’t afford it!

He is firmly back in the Democratic camp and despite criticizing Kamala Harris over certain issues, seems to have become a fanboy of her. He has also expressed his desire to head the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). Cuban is quite enthusiastic of the concept of cryptocurrency.

So, the stakes are high in the Trump vs. Harris fight. Silicon Valley for the first time will be divided and there are two teams cheering for their candidates. Will Musk join a Trump cabinet, or will Cuban join a Harris cabinet? We will know after November this year!