Target Integrates ChatGPT Into Retail as AI Adoption Accelerates

OpenAI and Target have expanded their partnership with a Target app inside ChatGPT that lets shoppers get personalised recommendations, build multi-item baskets and check out using Drive Up, Order Pickup or shipping. Target will continue using OpenAI APIs and ChatGPT Enterprise across the business to boost productivity and improve guest experiences.

What the Target app in ChatGPT does

The Target app, launching in beta next week, creates a curated conversational shopping experience inside ChatGPT. Users can ask for ideas, browse options, build baskets for events such as a family movie night, shop for fresh food and complete purchases via the fulfilment option of their choice. Target plans to add features such as Target Circle linking and same-day delivery in the near future.

How Target is using OpenAI across the business

Target already uses ChatGPT Enterprise across its headquarters and 18,000 employees. The company relies on OpenAI models to support supply chain forecasting, streamline store processes and deliver personalised digital experiences. OpenAI said Target will continue using OpenAI APIs and ChatGPT Enterprise to boost employee productivity and enhance guest experiences.

“A big part of the AI transformation is happening inside enterprises, and Target is a great example of what that shift looks like when it’s done with ambition and speed,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications, OpenAI. “We're excited to work with Target as they weave intelligence throughout their business to create useful and joyful experiences for their customers and their employees."

The app aims to make discovery conversational and fast. For example, shoppers can tag the Target app and ask, “Help me plan a family holiday movie night,” and receive curated suggestions—cosy blankets, candles, snacks and slippers. They can browse those suggestions, add items to a basket and complete checkout through their Target account using Drive Up, Order Pickup or shipping.

Employee tools and agent assistance in stores

Beyond consumer-facing features, Target uses AI to augment store operations and employee support. Agent Assist and Store Companion help service teams access relevant information quickly, perform price matches, start returns and resolve issues in a chat interface. Target’s Shopping Assistant and Gift Finder provide personalised recommendations based on recipient interests, age or occasion. JOY is trained on a knowledge base of over 3,000 FAQs to support vendor and partner queries.

“At Target, everything starts with the guest, and that means meeting them wherever they are, including emerging spaces like ChatGPT, where millions of consumers visit,” said Prat Vemana, executive vice president and chief information and product officer, Target. “We’re proud to be one of the first retailers bringing shopping into this new channel, partnering with OpenAI to make discovery through the Target app in ChatGPT as easy and joyful as browsing our aisles. Our goal is simple: make every interaction feel as natural, helpful and inspiring as chatting with a friend.”

How it will impact Retail

The partnership shows how large retailers are embedding AI into both customer experiences and internal workflows. Integrating shopping into conversational platforms such as ChatGPT can lower discovery friction and create new purchase channels. For retailers, the strategic value is twofold: new channels to reach customers and AI tools that free staff from routine tasks so they can focus on higher-value interactions.