Google Unveils Gemini 3 With Deeper Reasoning and Antigravity

Google launched Gemini 3 with a focus on deeper reasoning, improved multimodal understanding and agentic tools aimed at automating complex tasks. The rollout spans Search, the Gemini app, AI Studio and Vertex AI and introduces Antigravity, an agent-first development environment that targets developer productivity and enterprise automation.

Advertisment

What Gemini 3 Brings to Reasoning and Multimodal AI

Google positions Gemini 3 as a step up in reasoning and multimodal capability. The company says the model improves contextual understanding across text, image, audio and video inputs and delivers stronger long-term planning for complex tasks. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, framed the model as designed “to grasp depth and nuance, whether it's perceiving the subtle clues in a creative idea or peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem. Gemini 3 is also much better at figuring out the context and intent behind your request, so you get what you need with less prompting. It's amazing to think that in just two years, Al has evolved from simply reading text and images to reading the room.”

Gemini 3’s multimodal focus shows up across Google properties. The company will surface the model in Search through AI Mode, in the Gemini app, and across developer platforms so that the same reasoning and multimodal skills are available to consumers, developers and businesses.

Antigravity and the Agent-First Development Play

A headline capability in this launch is Google Antigravity, a new agent-centred environment that helps developers plan, write and validate code within an integrated workspace. The platform bundles Gemini 3 Pro for browser actions with updated image editing and coding models to enable higher-level, task-orientated software development.

Josh Woodward, Vice President, Google Labs and Gemini, described the release as Google’s “best vibe coding model ever”, reflecting a focus on streamlining coding workflows. Antigravity aims to let teams automate repeatable engineering and domain tasks so developers can focus on higher-order design and validation.

Benchmarks, Deep Think and Product Availability

Google introduced Gemini 3 Pro as the lead preview model and announced a specialised Deep Think mode for advanced reasoning. Deep Think is slated for a later rollout to subscribers after extra safety reviews. Company testing highlighted stronger performance on complex benchmarks that measure problem-solving, reasoning and multimodal tasks.

Demis Hassabis, Chief Executive, DeepMind, said Gemini-3 “brings depth and nuance to every interaction.” Google will surface these capabilities in Search, the Gemini app, AI Studio, Vertex AI and the Gemini CLI. The company said additional Gemini 3 variants will follow in the coming weeks.

Advertisment

How Businesses and Developers Could Use Gemini 3

Google positions Gemini 3 as enterprise-ready with specific use cases that map to operational needs. The company highlighted examples such as employee onboarding and training automation, video and image analysis for factory floors, procurement workflow support and sector-specific AI agents. Antigravity and Vertex AI are the integration points for firms that want to embed multimodal reasoning in production systems.

For developers and integrators the new tooling promises to speed up application build cycles by turning high-level requirements into validated code and interactive interfaces. Google also emphasized the ability to create generative interfaces, including custom calculators and simulations that mix images, tables, and interactive elements.

The Gemini 3 launch comes amid rapid acceleration in the AI model race. OpenAI and other rivals have rolled out newer models in recent months, contributing to a faster release cadence across the industry. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, described his company’s recent updates as “not only smarter but also more enjoyable to talk to.” In this environment, Google will need to demonstrate not just benchmark leadership but also security, reliability, and practical value across enterprise workloads.