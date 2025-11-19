Zoho’s Vembu Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Arattai as User Spike Settles

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu announced that Arattai will activate end-to-end encryption, starting the night of November 18 IST. The update marks one of the app’s most significant security shifts as it works through an early surge in downloads followed by a visible dip in active users.

Advertisment

Encryption Rollout Begins for One-on-One Chats

Vembu urged users to update the Arattai app from the Play Store or the App Store. Once updated, users will be redirected to a new encrypted chat session. Those on the older version can continue using the previous chat sessions for a three-day transition period. After this window, all conversations will shift to encrypted sessions, and older chats will be archived.

The company plans to introduce encryption for group chats in the coming weeks. Vembu said several new features are under development and will be announced after the transition period concludes.

Early User Drop Seen as Natural Adjustment

Responding to concerns around the fall in active users, Vembu noted that the decline was expected. Arattai recently slipped out of the top 100 apps on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store after an initial rise driven by a push for “swadesh” products.

Government ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Amit Shah, had publicly endorsed Zoho and its products, which had contributed to the early spike. However, the absence of end-to-end encryption at launch led to criticism in some quarters.

“That is how it works for these apps. Initial buzz rarely equals long-term success. It is the staying power that matters,” Vembu said on X.

Read here the detailed post:

Please update the Arattai app from the Play Store/App Store and please encourage your contacts to do so. The end to end encryption will be enabled

Tuesday night IST. Some important notes:



1. If you are on the latest a

Arattai version and your contact is on the latest version,… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 18, 2025

Advertisment

Mandatory Switch to Encryption Underway

According to Vembu, the company had earlier decided to introduce system-wide mandatory encryption, calling it a “forced upgrade” because of the redesign required. The feature has been tested by around 6,000 Zoho employees. He said the team identified issues, resolved them, and conducted another round of internal testing before the release.

Arattai’s transition to full encryption comes at a time when secure messaging capabilities are becoming a baseline expectation across communication tools. The update is expected to shape user response as the app works to stabilise engagement beyond its initial launch momentum.