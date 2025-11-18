Paytm Rolls Out New ‘Hide Payments’ Feature for UPI Users

Paytm has introduced a new in-app option called “Hide Payments” that lets users remove selected UPI transactions from the main history view and tuck them into a protected section. The entries are not deleted or altered; they remain accessible after PIN or biometric verification. The feature responds to user requests for more discretion when devices are shared among family members or peers, and Paytm says it is the only UPI app offering this specific control at launch.

How the feature works in the app

Users can find the new control in Balance & History. To hide a transaction, swipe left on the chosen entry and confirm the “Hide” prompt. Hidden entries are accessible via the three-dot menu in the same section under View Hidden Payments, and the app requires handset PIN or biometric verification to display them. To restore an entry, users swipe left on the hidden payment and tap Unhide. Paytm is rolling the update out in phases.

Why Hiding Payments Matters for Everyday Users

India’s payments behaviour often involves shared devices, and many users asked Paytm for finer-grained controls over who sees which transactions. The new feature addresses sensible use cases:

Shared family phones: Users can keep sensitive purchases private without deleting records.

Gift or surprise purchases: hiding transactions preserves the surprise while keeping an audit trail.

Work-related discretion: Contractors or household staff who handle payments on behalf of others can keep personal and professional entries separate.

Because hidden transactions remain intact and require authentication to view, the feature balances convenience and accountability.

Paytm’s approach keeps the transaction immutable rather than allowing deletion, which preserves auditability while offering privacy. The flow uses existing device-level security (PIN or biometrics) instead of creating a separate password, which simplifies access but raises questions about multi-user devices without separate profiles. Rolling the update out in phases should give Paytm time to refine the UX based on early feedback.

Security and transparency considerations

Keeping transactions hidden but not deleted is a pragmatic choice for preserving records and compliance. The verification step adds a security layer, but product teams and users should watch for edge cases, such as:

Devices used by multiple people without distinct profiles or secure lock screens.

Scenarios where biometric/PIN access might be shared or easily observed.

Local legal or compliance obligations where transaction visibility could be required.

Because Paytm says hidden payments remain accessible only after verification, the feature appears to prioritise both privacy and traceability.

Paytm positions this update as a response to user demand and a differentiator among UPI apps. Practically, it sits alongside other privacy and usability improvements that payments platforms are experimenting with, including multi-profile logins, temporary passcodes and more granular notification controls. If users respond positively, similar controls may become standard across payments apps.

Quick how-to: hide and unhide payments

To hide a transaction

Open Paytm and go to Balance & History. Swipe left on the payment you want to hide. Tap Hide and confirm Yes, hide payment. The payment moves to the hidden section.

To unhide a transaction

Open Balance & History and tap the three-dot icon. Select View Hidden Payments and verify via PIN or biometrics. Swipe left on the entry and tap Unhide. The payment returns to the main history.

Paytm’s Hide Payments feature is a measured product decision: it gives users discretion without erasing transaction history. For journalists and product teams, it’s a reminder that privacy features can be implemented in ways that maintain audit trails and regulatory compliance while improving user experience on shared devices.