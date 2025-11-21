Google’s Nano Banana Pro Debuts in Workspace Without Admin Controls

Google has begun rolling out Nano Banana Pro, its Gemini 3 Pro Image model, to Workspace apps including Google Slides, Google Vids, the Gemini app and NotebookLM, offering advanced image generation, editing and infographic creation to eligible Workspace customers.

What’s changing

Google is introducing Nano Banana Pro, a Gemini 3 Pro Image model, into multiple Workspace products. The update brings image generation and iterative editing into Slides (via “Help me visualise” and a new “Beautify this slide” flow), NotebookLM (infographic generation and slide-deck creation), Google Vids (multi-turn image editing for video assets) and the standalone Gemini app. The rollout began on November 20, 2025, and will reach most users within 15 days on Rapid and Scheduled Release domains.

How Nano Banana Pro is integrated across apps

Google Slides: Users can generate infographics and images from prompts or use “Beautify this slide” to convert slide content into a visually consistent new slide that can be inserted directly into a deck. Nano Banana Pro is connected to Google Search to render real-world objects and locations with context from prompts.

NotebookLM: The model converts source material into high-quality infographics and can assemble polished slide decks from user sources, exportable as PDFs.

Google Vids: Editors can generate and refine images for video assets using multi-turn prompts, enabling production-ready visuals without leaving the Vids workflow.

Gemini app: Creators can select Nano Banana Pro from the model menu to generate sophisticated visuals on demand.

Workspace customers receive promotional higher usage limits for at least 60 days to trial the feature; per-user limits will apply subsequently.

Availability, rollout and eligibility

Nano Banana Pro is available to a broad set of Workspace tiers and Google AI plans. The launch notes list access for Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise Standard/Plus, Google AI Pro and AI Ultra, and multiple education, starter and nonprofit plans with specific provisions for Vids through May 31, 2026. Developers and business teams can access Nano Banana Pro via Vertex AI and will see Gemini Enterprise access soon.

The rollout uses Google’s Rapid and Scheduled Release channels and may take up to 15 days for visibility in a given domain.

Impact on B2B workflows

For enterprise teams and creators, Nano Banana Pro streamlines visual content creation inside existing workflows:

Marketing and product teams can create infographics and polished slides directly in Slides or NotebookLM, shortening storyboard-to-deck cycles.

Video producers can iterate on custom assets inside Google Vids without exporting to third-party design tools.

Knowledge workers and analysts can convert dense research into single-page visuals in NotebookLM, aiding executive briefings and stakeholder communication.

Developers and AI teams can integrate the model in Vertex AI pipelines for controlled image generation at scale.

By embedding generation tools into collaboration apps, Google reduces context switching and lowers production overhead for routine visual tasks.

Controls, limits and content policies

Google notes image generation and editing is limited to users aged 18 and above. For a limited promotional period, higher usage quotas are available; per-user limits will be enforced later, and Google will publish details ahead of any changes. Admin controls for this specific feature are not available at launch, a point enterprises must weigh when evaluating governance and compliance. Organisations seeking programmatic access can use Vertex AI, while larger deployments are expected to be managed through upcoming Gemini Enterprise offerings.

From a product strategy perspective, Google is prioritising integration over standalone launches, surfacing advanced generative capabilities inside collaboration tools where users already work. The move extends a platform play that couples model capability (Gemini family) with application-level friction removal (Slides, Vids, NotebookLM) and positions Vertex AI as the programmatic access point for business scale. For enterprises, the critical evaluation points will be governance, cost predictability and model reliability for domain-specific visual needs

Nano Banana Pro brings higher-quality image generation and iterative editing directly into Google Workspace, promising faster visual production across marketing, content and knowledge workflows. Early adopters should exploit the promotional usage window to test fidelity, governance and cost implications; enterprises will want admin controls, auditability and clear quota policies before committing to broad deployment.