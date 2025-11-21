Comet for Android Brings AI-Native Browsing to Mobile Users

Perplexity has expanded its AI-native browser footprint with the launch of Comet for Android, bringing its assistant-driven browsing experience to mobile users for the first time. The rollout represents the company’s next step in rethinking how people search, navigate and act online as AI becomes a core layer of the internet.

AI Becomes a Built-In Layer of the Mobile Web

Unlike mobile browsers that bolt AI on top of existing interfaces, Comet for Android has been designed as an AI-first experience. The browser brings its assistant into the main workflow: one tap away, allowing users to ask questions, automate tasks and monitor the assistant’s actions in real time.

A key addition is the ability to chat with open tabs using voice recognition technology introduced in the Perplexity app. Users can ask the assistant to analyse material across their sessions, whether they’re skimming news articles or reviewing research pages.

Cross-Tab Summaries and Organized Browsing

Comet’s summarisation feature now works across all open tabs on Android, translating scattered browsing into a single condensed view. The browser also comes with a built-in ad blocker that removes pop-ups and spam while giving users the option to whitelist trusted sites.

On smaller screens, cleaner navigation becomes more meaningful, and Comet’s mobile design maintains continuity with active sessions, remembering what users were researching and offering context-aware assistance without switching apps.

A Personal AI Layer for Everyday Tasks

Perplexity positions Comet as more than a search tool. The Android version extends its use cases into everyday workflows: collecting insights from multiple pages, simplifying long articles, helping users shop, or performing lightweight research. All actions stay within the browser, eliminating extra apps or external steps.

The assistant works in the background while keeping users in control of when and how it intervenes. Instead of pushing answers, it aims to support browsing with timely prompts, task execution, and contextual recommendations.

The company says Comet for Android aligns with its broader mission—making curiosity a central part of how people interact with the internet. By bringing its AI-driven browser to mobile, Perplexity extends the experience beyond the desktop, aiming to give users consistent access to conversational browsing no matter the device.